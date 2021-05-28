





Article content Summer is around the corner, and we are beyond ready for it. The Parrott Gallery and our local artists are working together to bring the community new online programming. Necessity breeds innovation, which is a good way to describe how we have been able to come up with exciting new online programs at the Parrott Gallery during the various lockdowns. We are thrilled to announce that Rachel Harbour will be resuming her painting classes virtually, through Zoom workshops. The registration cost of $30 will get you all of the materials needed to create an 8 x 10 inch acrylic painting called, “Birds on a Wire”. Participants can pick up their art kits from us (curb-side) and then log into Zoom on Monday June 14 at 2:00 p.m. where Rachel, a long-time artist and art teacher in this region, will walk you through the project. This workshop is appropriate for artists of all ages, so contact the gallery if you are interested. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Parrott Gallery, local artists working together Back to video

Article content Similar yet different: Northumberland artist Sheila Wright is joining with the Parrott Gallery to bring our community a new creative experience this summer, with her “Acrylic Pouring Workshops”. For the $30 cost registrants will receive (curb-side) all the materials they will need to make a 9 x 12 inch painting which they can then create themselves following a step-by-step YouTube video. The June project is called “Ocean Pour”, and Sheila has prepared a different project for each month this summer, each with its own unique technique and design. Artists of every skill level are encouraged to try out this new painting method. Anyone interested in either of the June Art Workshops must register with the Parrott Gallery by Saturday June 5. For further information on the artists and their workshops, check out our webpage or call us at 613-968-6731 x 2040. Keep tuning in to our website as we update our online exhibitions and upcoming projects. Last year we started offering artists the option of online exhibitions to accompany and sometimes replace in-gallery shows, including our Armchair Traveller series. Lola Reid Allin’s photography exhibition Morocco: Sand, Sea and Summit is still available to enjoy on our website, and now you can also watch the recorded video from her mid-May Zoom Presentation. If you want to escape to Morocco for an hour, you now can! When we are able to re-open our doors again, we will have new and wonderful artwork filling our galleries. Coming next will be the bi-annual Quinte Arts Council Juried Exhibition and Sale: “Expressions”. Their theme this year is “Re-Imagine”, and we can’t wait to be able to share a

Article content variety of inspiring artwork that we’re sure to see from these Quinte area artists. We will also re-open Sam Sakr’s exhibition “The Housing Project” which is simply magical to view in person. Sam has been busy during this lock-down and will have new work added to the current show, so we hope you won’t have to wait too long to view it. The Library and Gallery will be permitted to open by the Province during Phase 2 of the re-opening plan. Until then, keep creating, keep supporting your local art community and keep safe so we can move past COVID towards an art filled summer. Wendy Rayson-Kerr is the Acting Curator at the John M. Parrott Art Gallery.

