Article content Playing in an online team match, I had the good fortune to encounter an infrequently seen technique – the trump coup. When trumps break badly, declarer, who himself has no more trumps in one hand, may yet capture his opponent’s trumps by reducing his own trump holding to the same length as his opponent’s and leading a plain card through that opponent. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Performing a trump coup Back to video There is quite a bit of luck required for this magical technique to eventuate, but declarer must be prepared to take advantage of that good fortune. Below is the aforementioned deal. ♠ K Q 9 6 4 3 ♥ 9 ♦ Q 9 3 ♣ A 7 2 ♠ J 8 5 2 ♠ 10 ♥ 6 3 ♥ K Q 10 8 7 4 2 ♦ 8 7 4 2 ♦ 6 5 ♣ 10 9 8 ♣ Q J 3 ♠ A 7 ♥ A J 5 ♦ A K J 10 ♣ K 6 5 4 The deal occurred near the end of the match and we felt we were a bit behind. Partner and I were prepared to accept any good fortune which came our way. I opened the strong south hand two notrump, advertising 20-21 high-card points. Partner jumped to four hearts, a transfer to spades in our methods. Generally, the bidder’s intention was to play at the game level from the stronger of the two hands.

Article content On this hand, however, I expect that North had more in mind and the bidding certainly bore that out. East doubled four hearts, suggesting a lead to his partner. I redoubled, guaranteeing the ace of hearts. North bid four notrump, asking for key cards. His hand was certainly strong enough to look for a slam if we had the requisite number of key cards. My response of five clubs showed either 0 or 3 key cards. North had no trouble deciphering which. When North next bid five notrump, asking for kings, a grand slam loomed. My response of six clubs showed specifically the king of clubs. North’s next move was a good one. He bid six diamonds asking about the king of diamonds and suggesting a grand slam. Holding the king of diamonds and other good cards in diamonds, I bid a direct seven spades. Thanks to the vagaries of the bidding sequence, this was the first time spades had been mentioned so I would, in fact, become declarer. West led the six of hearts. When dummy went down, I could count 13 tricks if trumps were 3-2. I won the ace of hearts and cashed the ace and king of spades. The bad news was that trumps were 4-1; the good news was that East’s singleton had been the ten. If I could reduce to a two-card ending with the lead in my hand, any card I led through West would trap his J-8 of spades in front of my Q-9. The first requirement was that West would hold at least four diamonds; the second requirement was that I had to reduce dummy’s trumps to West’s length by ruffing hearts twice. Since I had to

Article content place the lead in my hand in order to execute the trump coup, I had to be careful about my timing. I played a diamond to my ace and trumped a heart low in dummy. Then I cashed the queen and king of diamonds and led the jack, hoping that West would follow suit. When he did, I discarded a club from dummy and then led the jack of hearts. West discarded a club and I ruffed with a low trump in dummy. Next, I cashed the ace and king of clubs reducing everyone to two cards. And there I was in hand, able to lead one of my clubs through West to capture his trumps, as if by magic. I remarked earlier about the luck needed to bring off such a coup. Notice that if East’s singleton had not been the jack or the ten, this coup would not have worked, West remaining with a strong-enough trump holding to create a trump trick by force. Also, if West had held only three diamonds, the coup would have had no chance. West would have trumped the fourth diamond and I would have been left with an inevitable club loser. The fall of the ten of trumps did not establish a restricted-choice position – where East might have been forced to play that card. He could have held the J-10 or even J-10-x and chosen the same card; therefore, taking a finesse at trick three against the jack did not enter my mind. Fortunately, I had read enough about trump coups that I was able to take advantage of the good fortune that befell me.

