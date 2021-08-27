Playing for all the tricks
At matchpoint scoring every board is equally important. At rubber bridge, if you suffer a disaster of -1000 points, you will have trouble winning the rubber; at matchpoints, this disaster has cost you only one board. By achieving a top score on another board, you can neutralize that previous disaster.
Part of the strategy in matchpoint bridge is playing for overtricks. An overtrick may make the difference between a top board and an average board. Two or three overtricks during a day’s play can make the difference between a winning score and an average one.
On the two deals below, the declarers were guaranteed 12 tricks in game contracts but they weren’t satisfied with that. They timed the play to give themselves a chance for that most important overtrick.
On the first board, every table arrived at four spades played by South. Every declarer but one made exactly the 12 tricks they were dealt. One player emerged with 13 tricks. See if you can determine how she accomplished that feat.
♠A Q 9 3
♥10 3 2
♦K 8
♣Q 6 4 2
♠10 2 ♠7 5
♥Q 8 6 4 ♥A K J 9 7 5
♦10 7 2 ♦9 4 3
♣A 10 7 3 ♣9 5
♠K J 8 6 4
♥—-
♦A Q J 6 5
♣K J 8
East opened the bidding two hearts, South overcalled two spades, West bid four hearts, and North’s four spades ended the bidding. West led the four of hearts.
At every table but one declarers drew trumps, cashed their diamonds, and gave up a club trick. Our featured declarer looked more deeply into the situation.
Of course the defenders are entitled to their ace of clubs, but can you see a way that you might persuade them to withhold that ace?
Declarer recognized that she could trump dummy’s three hearts in her own hand and that three of dummy’s clubs could be discarded on her diamonds. That meant that if she could sneak one club by the opponents, she would emerge with twelve tricks -seven spades, five diamonds, and one club.
Here’s how she managed the play.
She trumped the opening lead, led a spade to dummy, and trumped a second heart. When she led her jack of spades and West’s 10 appeared, she overtook with dummy’s ace. Since trumps were drawn, she led dummy’s last heart and trumped with the king of spades, her last trump.
The bidding had suggested that West held the ace of clubs since East appeared to hold the ace-king of hearts. When declarer led a small club to dummy, West followed the golden rule of “second hand low”. Dummy’s queen won the trick and all the rest of the clubs were discarded on declarer’s good diamonds.
Sympathies to West for ducking but kudos to South for finding this spectacular line of play.
On our second deal, South reached three notrump.
♠Q 8 7 3
♥A J 10
♦A K 6
♣10 7 6
♠A J 10 5 4 ♠9 6
♥K 4 3 2 ♥9 8 7 6 5
♦Q 10 7 ♦9 8 3 2
♣J ♣Q 3
♠K 2
♥Q
♦J 5 4
♣A K 9 8 5 4 2
South opened the bidding one club, West overcalled one spade, and North cue-bid two spades showing a good hand. South decided to bid two notrump to protect her king of spades and North was happy to raise to three notrump.
West did not want to lead a spade into this auction although it might have been better if he had. Instead, he led the two of hearts. Declarer ducked in dummy, winning the queen in hand.
If clubs were not 3-0, declarer could count 11 tricks -seven clubs, two diamonds, and two hearts. Leading a spade to dummy would establish a 12th trick.
Before leading that spade, declarer playedone round of clubs, testing the suit. When both players followed, declarer led a low spade to dummy, establishing that 12th trick.
Like the West on the previous deal, this West innocently played the 10 of spades and another black ace went to bed. Before leaving dummy, declarer cashed dummy’s ace of hearts, discarding her king of spades. She carefully led the ten of clubs from dummy to her king, allowing her to run all the clubs.
If she had not led the 10, the suit would have been blocked.
As the clubs were being run, West could not protect both the hearts and diamonds. He chose to come down to the ace of spades, the king of hearts, and the queen of diamonds in the three-card end position. North had kept three diamonds and the king of hearts with four cards to play and on the last club could discard dummy’s king of hearts. The diamond suit was now good for three winners, 13 in total.
Notice that both declarers made their extra trick by leading through the player holding the critical card at a time when that player was not prepared to part with the critical card. That is one of the hallmarks of good dummy play.