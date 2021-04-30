Recognizing the dangerous opponent

The completely safe way to try for the overtrick is to time the play so that if the finesse loses, the player winning the finesse cannot lead through your K-x suit. The player sitting in front of your K-x is the dangerous opponent.

In order to do so you have to find the queen of a suit in which your holding is A-J-9-3 opposite K-10-8-7. You have a two-way guess as to which way to finesse, assuming there are no clues from the bidding or subsequent play.

Consider this typical situation. Playing in a notrump contract you have a holding of K-x opposite x-x-x. Miraculously, the opponents have not led this suit. That is the good news. It happens that you have a chance to make an overtrick in your contract.

At the bridge table, opponents are sometimes not created equal. You may need to avoid letting a particular opponent on play. She may have tricks to cash that will defeat your contract. More frequently, a player may be dangerous because she can make a damaging return that will scuttle your contract.

This theme applies to today’s deal.

♠ J 7 4

♥ 5 3

♦ A 10 7 3

♣ 10 9 6 3

♠ K 9 8 5 ♠ Q 6 2

♥ Q 10 8 7 4 ♥ J 9 6

♦ 9 5 ♦ K 6 4 2

♣ K 2 ♣ 8 5 4

♠ A 10 3

♥ A K 2

♦ Q J 8

♣ A Q J 7

South deals and opens two notrump. North hopes that she has enough to help partner and raises to three notrump. West leads a fourth-best seven of hearts.

Declarer needs at least six tricks from the minor suits. How should she time the play?

After playing a low heart from dummy, declarer has an immediate decision to make when East plays the jack. Should she duck the heart, a normal move in an attempt to break communication between the opponents?

Declarer recognized that this might prove a mistake since she did not relish a spade shift at trick two. She won the king and took stock. Assuming that West has led from heart length, how should declarer continue?

Thinking back to our opening discussion, you will recognize that West is the dangerous opponent on this hand. Since you need to take two finesses in the minors to develop tricks, all will be well if both finesses win. But what if one wins and one loses or what if both lose?

Declarer thought this through carefully and recognized that if West had an entry (only the king of clubs), that entry had to be dislodged immediately.

Accordingly, at trick two declarer cashed the ace of clubs and followed with the queen. West won the king and continued with the queen of hearts. This time declarer did duck the heart trick in order to limit communication between the opponents.

West continued with another heart, declarer winning. When the queen of diamonds ran around to East’s king, the best he could do was win and switch to a spade. Declarer rose with the ace and claimed nine tricks: one spade, two hearts, and three tricks in each minor.

Note that declarer would have still made her contract if hearts had been four-four. All she would have lost would have been two hearts and the minor-suit kings.

By recognizing the dangerous opponent and implementing a hold-up play at the critical moment, declarer succeeded in making her contract.