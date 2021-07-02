Reexamining notrump openings

Last week’s column focused on responding to partner’s one notrump opening when holding a balanced hand containing 7-10 HCP with one or two four-card majors. When opener holds both majors, some tricky maneuvering may be necessary.

Here’s a deal to illustrate this principle.

♠ K 10 5 3

♥ Q J 4

♦ 8 3

♣ A 6 3 2

♠ 9 6 4 ♠ J 2

♥ K 3 ♥ 10 9 5 2

♦ Q J 10 5 ♦ A 9 7 6 2

♣ 10 9 5 4 ♣ K 7

♠ A Q 8 7

♥ A 8 7 6

♦ K 4

♣ Q J 6

With both majors, South responded two hearts to the Stayman inquiry after she had opened one notrump. When North jumped to game in notrump, South knew that North held four spades and therefore corrected to four spades, making exactly four. Notice that the natural diamond lead easily defeats three notrump, illustrating the power of the 4-4 fit.

Did you learn that you shouldn’t open one notrump when holding a five-card major? Would it surprise you to know that even Charles Goren proclaimed, “Possession of a five-card major suit does not bar an opening No Trump bid.”

There are two main reasons that experts have always encouraged opening notrump, including two notrump, when holding a five-card major and a balanced hand (a hand distributed 5-3-3-2). The first reason revolves around the ease of hand description; the second, around the theory that the stronger of the two partnership hands should be the declarer.

Imagine you hold the following hand: ♠ K-5 ♥ A-K-J-4-2 ♦ 8-6-3 ♣ A-J-9. Suppose you open one heart and partner responds one spade. What will you rebid? You don’t have a second suit; you can’t raise partner’s suit; you are too strong to rebid one notrump. You’re left with three choices, none of which is accurate: two clubs, owing partner a club card; two hearts, a serious underbid; three hearts, a flawed overbid, since this rebid promises at least a six-card suit.