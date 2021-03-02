





Article content The Planning Advisory Committee heard from numerous Belleville citizens on Monday night, via Zoom that the Hanley Park North Development is definitely not viewed favourably. Hanley is proposing a 156-home residential subdivision at the end of Tessa Blvd in place of an existing forest and way too close to a provincially identified wetland area. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Residents don't view Hanley Park development favourably Back to video Numerous concerns were raised by citizens, including negatively impacting provincially significant wetlands, traffic issues, safety concerns, flooding, questionable reports from the developer, loss of habitat, and potentially old growth forest. Once this area is bulldozed over, it’s gone forever. Most were aware that Belleville is growing and houses are required, but this not the area to develop. Hopefully city council will not be deaf to their numerous, legitimate and well thought out concerns. A local petition titled, ‘Save our Community Greenspace by Stopping Development of the Hanley Park Subdivision’ has over 2,100 signatures and will be forwarded to city council.

Article content Committee members in attendance for this Zoom meeting included; John Baltutis, Kathryn Brown, David Joyce, Paul Jennings along with council members Sean Kelly, Ryan Williams, Paul Carr, Bill Sandison and Mayor Mitch Panciuk. They heard an abundance of concerns. Destroying the natural habitat was one area of concern brought forward by Michael Krol. He was also concerned about the loss of natural trails that citizens have been using faithfully over the last few months. Gerry McGreachy pointed out that the area being considered to developed was close to train lines and that if a derailment was ever to happen, there would only be one access point out of the development. Alex Cole gave a scholarly presentation pointing out that a 30-metre buffer regarding protecting the wetlands appears to be a concession. He believes the buffer of 30m, quoting from a law, is well below the required 120m minimum. He also raised concerns about pollutants ending up in Bell Creek. Put simply, pollution will occur and that is not good for the environment. Kelly Rumble questioned the developers reports. Even called the environmental report a sham. After having read that report, he is correct, there are plenty of issues with these reports. Lorelei Jones spoke for the developer and said that they are going to try and attempt to maintain the current natural state. Building 156 homes within a subdivision is not going to keep a wetland area in its natural state. Nevertheless, in order to keep residents happy, they have proposed walkways through the built-up area. Walkways on pavement or a concrete jungle is not the same as walking through a peaceful nature trail in a forested area. The 30m buffer area that the developer has proposed is not enough and putting up fences is simply not going to cut it. Storm run-off is an issue. The builders using an emergency access road is another issue.

Article content Environmental concerns are at the top of most citizens objections. The loss of a fairly extensive set of natural trails, the loss of a diverse ecosystem, marshes and streams changed forever, and the loss of habitat are legitimate concerns. A greenspace like this one is not replaceable. The developer will encroach on the wetlands no matter how careful they claim they will be. Destroying natural habitats is not worth the development. Citizens came well prepared for this Zoom meeting. Some of them had slide presentations, a visual, to match their words. Others spoke from the heart voicing their concerns. Those that have lived in the area mentioned that Tessa Blvd. and Mercedes Meadow area have had to put up with 9 years of construction. More construction would not be welcomed. Protecting a wetlands and forest area is more important than developing a subdivision. Citizens gave committee members compelling reasons as to why this Hanley development is unsuitable, reckless, and ill-advised.

