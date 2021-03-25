





Article content Ignorance is a funny thing; it can mean so many things for so many people. For some ignorance is bliss for others it is wilful blindness and then there are those that just haven’t had certain exposures and for their sake their ignorance is just a lack of education or experience. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Rise to the occasion, don't allow ignorance to slow you down Back to video We talk a lot about ignorance, almost daily we are exposed to it and yet we’ve lacked the ability to grow and adapt out of living in a state of oblivion. We do have moments of clarity, moments where we are awoken to issues and circumstances and yet we’ve learned to compartmentalize these “ah-ha” moments in degrees of severity when the veracity of a lot of these situations is much more severe and really needs to be acknowledged and dealt with. It is time we learn that the world simply does not revolve around our individual lives, you’d think that after the year we’ve gone through that we’d have learned a little bit more about empathy and humility but a lot of the time we are still in this decisive mode of fight, fight for ourselves and our families and screw everyone else.

Article content Ignorance doesn’t always equate to stupidity, on the contrary there are a lot of extremely smart people that refuse to wake up to the realities of the world. The saying “Ignorance is bliss” originated in 1742 in Thomas Gray’s poem “Ode on a Distant Prospect of Eton College. The original quote goes: “Where ignorance is bliss, ‘tis folly to be wise,” which is a blanket way of stating that the more knowledge you have the better equipped you are to face life and yet here we are in 2021. We’ve started conversations and movements about some of the most egregious realities that people are facing on a daily basis and again we do nothing. We’ve been talking about racism, sexism and discrimination against different religious sectors to a point of exhaustion for those that have heard and listened to the issues and yet we have to continue to have these discussions because we continue to hit a wall of ignorance. The next chapter on racism is happening to our friends and neighbours of Asian decent. We’ve seen it in the United States, where past President Donald Trump called the epidemic widely known as COVID-19 or the coronavirus as the “China virus” or the “kung-flu,” more recently we witnessed the slaying of eight people in the Atlanta-area which targeted and killed six women of Asian decent. Closer to home we’ve seen the Toronto chapter of Chinese Canadian National Council decry the attacks on members of their community since the beginning of the pandemic.

Article content The ignorance is never ending, as is the amount of hatred that is bread in this world. How many rallies is it going to take to wakeup from this unconsciousness? We have massive gaps in our cultural and general knowledge of those that differ from ourselves or have different beliefs and we need to be more hungry for the information that we lack, we need to show more initiative and desire to break down walls, end stereotypes and embrace the change that allows for inclusivity. As Canadians we’ve built our foundation on the backs of being culturally inclusive and unique in our landscape of diverse makeup. We can’t allow for ignorance to break down all that we’ve become. We can’t allow the select few to scare and intimidate anyone for any reason. Rise to the occasion and don’t allow ignorance to slow you down. Get out of your comfort zone and realize that we need to do better because there are a lot of people who live in fear and don’t have the option of living in ignorance of what might actually happen to them.

