Royal mess familiar

Like many Canadians, I spent this fortnight COVID-distracted by revelations of racism rocking Britain’s monarchy; Royal tribulations revealing the Windsor family as flawed and familiar as any across the Commonwealth. As this unfolded publicly – like many a festering family mess, I set debate over governance on pandemic stability pause and instead, felt for Queen Elizabeth II… reigning over another dysfunctional drama in the generations that descend her.
Years back, a former Member of Provincial Parliament and I chatted and he tippled hand to mouth to flag someone’s father alcoholic. I nodded in reply; “Who amongst us doesn’t have an alcoholic loved one, someone who’s racist or in need of mental-health support? I’m often challenged by those unable – or unwilling to change… most everyone is.” Aren’t you?
Her Majesty’s twilight years have held her to the governance grindstone so pluckily pledged before my birth. As her husband’s health deteriorates, and hers holds well past warranty, such consistent service and dutiful contributions can’t be diminished by scandal. Prince Harry has, as he and wife Meghan were interviewed by Oprah Winfrey, emphasized racist remarks held no reflection on his grandparents – his granny being our Queen. And while racism certainly lurks within any entrenched system that exists to support a historical Monarchy Queen Elizabeth II has, during her reign, better reflected principles of equality I embrace, from the time I stood in her allegiance in my airbase classroom looking beyond unrelenting men to a humble woman of worth in lead… to witnessing Elizabethan improvements of egalitarianism and inclusion; engagements of respect, and especially of utter regret. These mattered.
So do Royal Assent restraints to rein in rogue, ridiculous Republicans.
As for systemic discriminations, a Royal flush is ripe but, let’s not recycle Canada’s Constitutional Monarchy because someone made racist remarks; perpetuating attitudes from their pointed, privileged perch. Instead, confront racism outright through change. Sensitivity training and immersion in communities of colour offer ideal consequences for any Crown carbuncle; familiarity diminishing discriminatory demeanours. Queen Elizabeth II has earned my support even as we witness the weakening of her life’s efforts. As a child, I understood clans could include dark and damaged souls and so, identify with my Queen’s pain. No one should be levied the sins of their parents… or offspring, for everyone deserves an opportunity to become better than they’re taught, or were despite their best efforts, failingly followed.
An advantage of allegiance is how it can be accompanied with advice, as this subject regards Canada’s Constitutional Monarchy members as we do our own families; flawed, familiar with failure, and in need of frank conversations… especially when fiery. Having those uncomfortable conversations will help frame the Royal family’s full response, hardly a single point in time. Still, any decision to deny tax-payer funded security and state-sanctioned princely title are hardly private family affairs, rather, institutional ones. And if racism isn’t relevant, what was the ruling determinant… primogeniture law cutting funds? This requires fuller response.
Queen Elizabeth II remains steadfast and her stalwart forbearance; phenomenal, a legacy leveraged toward a grandson who genuinely seems a decent, dutiful man. But privilege can poison any powerful player and the ‘Firm’s’ lack of forward thinking – now exposed, demands decisive Regal focus as every organization’s leader remains ultimately, responsible.
Let’s simply keep in mind they’re a family whose service is lived publicly. And I can surely sympathize with that.