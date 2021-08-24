Seniors face real challenges living on a fixed income

I was recently talking to a neighbour who had been advised of reduced income supplement for the next year due to the sale of a capital asset and that prompted me to think really hard about the challenges seniors face when living on a fixed income.

The ability to earn additional income can be limited or non-existent, opportunities to increase nest eggs through investments diminish, and during times when inflation grows faster than cost-of-living increases, the challenges can be even greater. Compound the inability to supplement your income with the reality of trying to remain in your own home with some additional purchased services, and it becomes really difficult to balance the budget at the end of the month.

With this in mind, I decided to provide some tips for living on a fixed income.

•Budget carefully. When you know exactly how much money you have coming in on a monthly basis it is important to develop a budget that allows you to make sure that the mandatory expenses are covered first. Once you have budgeted for necessities, you will be able to allocate any additional funds for the other items or services that you need or want.

•Pay for the necessities first. Before making any nonessential purchases in any given month, take care of paying your mandatory expenses. The first bills you should pay each month include your mortgage or rent, prescription refills, utilities, food, telephone and vehicle insurance. Resolve not to spend any income on other items until the essentials are paid.

•Shop wisely and ensure that you are getting the most for your money at all times. Avoid unnecessary trips to the store by taking a systematic approach to shopping. Plan meals around seasonal and “on sale” groceries, submit available rebate offers for products, use coupons when they truly represent a saving opportunity, and watch for the items you use to go on sale and stock up.