Article content June is Seniors Month in Ontario. This year’s theme is “Stay safe, active and connected”. It is a time when we recognize our amazing older adults and the contributions they have made in communities across Ontario. You can request a congratulatory message if a senior in your life is marking a milestone occasion. Get information about requesting a message from her Majesty the Queen, the Lieutenant Governor of Ontario, the Prime Minister of Canada, the Premier of Ontario and your local members of Parliament – https://www.ontario.ca/page/celebrating-seniors-ontario/. This is a great way to acknowledge various birthdays and anniversaries. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Stay safe, active and connected; June is Seniors Month Back to video Stories abound in the media about how seniors are going to bankrupt the health care system or how the Canadian pension system will collapse under the burden of a growing senior population. What we do not hear in the midst of all of these doomsday stories is how seniors contribute to society. The fact that people live longer than ever should be celebrated as one of the biggest success stories in history.

Article content How do seniors contribute to society? Like any younger person, they shop, they use services (which employ people), and they pay taxes. They also volunteer; in fact, many organizations would be hard pressed to function without their older volunteers. Seniors also give generously and make more charitable donations per capita than any other age group. Seniors provide childcare and social/recreational transportation for their grandchildren. One can only imagine what would happen to our economy if, suddenly, no grandparents were available to look after grandchildren. How many parents would have to scramble to find other care options or would have to miss work because they could not find alternatives? Seniors do housework, home maintenance and yard work — not just for themselves, but for others as well. They provide transportation or run errands for others. They provide emotional support and friendship, like the senior who looks in on a house-bound friend to make sure that everything is alright and stays for a chat. Seniors provide care for spouses or friends. Think of the senior who takes on more and more responsibilities in and outside the home as their spouse starts to get frail. They may not think of themselves as a caregiver, but without the spouse, what would happen to the partner? Who would get the groceries, run errands, do the cooking, or take them to medical appointments? Rather than creating catastrophic visions of the impact of the “gray tsunami,” it would help if we took a more balanced approach to the aging population. How do we provide supports in communities to make them as age-friendly as possible so that seniors can continue to contribute to society and have the best quality of life?

Article content Acknowledging seniors’ contributions would help to make ours a more age-inclusive society that does not pit one generation against the other. In fact, with agencies such as ours, we may support seniors to remain safely and independently in their own homes, but for the most part we can only provide the support by way of the countless volunteer hours provided by other seniors. A heartfelt thanks to all the seniors in our community for all they do for others and for providing a well-rounded community for everyone to live in. You deserve to be celebrated! Information in this column is compiled by Shell-Lee Wert, CCSH, 470 Dundas Street East, Unit 63, Belleville, K8N 1G1. Please visit our website at https://ccsh.ca or email me at shell-leew@ccsh.ca, or call 613-969-0130 or 613-396-6591 for information and assistance. Community Care is a proud United Way member agency. Funding in part from the South East Local Health Integration Network.

