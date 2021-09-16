Stubbs the Zombie soundtrack has cross-generational appeal

Everybody has a few weird records that they keep returning to. For me, one of those oddities always seems to pop up when I least expect it.

Stubbs the Zombie: the Soundtrack

(Aspyr Music, 2005)

This curious gem is a soundtrack inspired by a 2005 video game about zombies. Edward “Stubbs” Stubblefield is a travelling salesman who hungers for brains. The music is rooted in late 1950s and early 1960s pop music.

The soundtrack is a collection of historic recordings, mostly from the 1950s, reimagined by current artists. Most of the covers are close enough to the original records that they are familiar but with some artistic twists and textural experiments.

The Raveonettes are a Danish indie pop duo who give us a punchy rendition of My Boyfriend’s Back. Dirty guitars and sexy vocals give it a little edge.

Death Cab for Cutie has recorded a wonderful performance of Earth Angel, with rich vocal harmonies. It’s as if they fell in love with the song and had too much reverence to mess with it. The track is honest and direct with some spine-tingling moments.

Strangers in the Night gets a Latin twist from the band known as Cake. It’s intentionally cheesy with loungey horns and understated rhythm tracks. (Side note: Cake also recorded a fantastic rendition of Gloria Gaynor’s I Will Survive. Find that one.)

Buddy Holly’s Everyday has a percolating new sonic tapestry, as interpreted by Rogue Wave.

Oranger pounds out a heavy performance of Mr. Sandman. There is a punk shadow to this one, with some bite.

All I Have to Do is Dream gets an unusual treatment by the Dandy Warhols. The vocals are distant and dreamy, sounding a bit like they’re underwater. This stands in contrast to the clear drive of the rhythm section.