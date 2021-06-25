Summer socializing

It has me mulling over offering others at least one ‘what the…’ pause; a second thought that provides a pass as we try to accept we’re all missing our steps and should probably hit reset and move on. I’ve not always been successful but, it’s amazing what we can learn to let go of to lessen lighter loads as we try to cope with heavier ones. Not nearly as easy to employ with those we see constantly still, although a daily Mulligan isn’t a bad idea all round; Mulligan defined by Oxford as more than “a stew made from odds and ends of food” but also “in informal golf an extra stroke allowed after a poor shot, not counted on the scorecard.” For as we come into contact with others, we’ll need to surmount the sensitivity inherent in our ‘Rip Van Whatever the…’ social situations.

The first full weekend of a long-sought summer and several mood-mellowing months ahead. But as we contemplate congenial gathering again, most of us are a little tense if not tender. And when tense and tender meet, tinder tends to spark.

Article content

I doubt I’ll get to do all I want this season as no simple summer can meet all our enthusiastic expectations albeit, a few might satisfyingly supersede them. Nor am I suggesting boundaries of safety, health or propriety shouldn’t be firm; they must be reinforced, of course. But knowing full well most of our community is stretched, strained, stressed and hardly at our best, it would be unrealistic to expect everyone among this tired, grouchy, more easily riled lot to dance off into the sunsets. Even stalwart shepherds of sunny disposition and striving strength have stumbled since no one’s impervious to losses or ordeals.

So, when someone isn’t as nice or nuanced as they should be, if the COVID cloud hasn’t yet lifted on their logic, I’m going to try and inhale and rather than engage instead; utter “Mulligan” providing both pause and a knowing smile as we admit this isn’t easy but, we want to get on, so let’s try again.

Second thoughts won’t come without effort on all our hare trigger parts but, speaking of… a new hare has appeared; a wee one with a long white Flicka flash down its face; surprising me as our cat tore after it one pleasant afternoon… evidence I hadn’t done a sufficient “Any-bunny out there?” sweep. Must admit, it’s impressive to see our 17-year-old gal keeping pace with a newly minted bunny as we redouble our efforts to stymie critter confrontations out back.

Coexistence is cool wherever we roam and when we make the effort it happens more readily. Even in those situations where it’s less successful, at least we will have tried. My mission, should my last raw nerve be able to accept it… is less meditation and more mindful mediation.

*

Finally getting around town once more, we spotted festive flamingos across the lawn of Belleville Police Services; flocked by a donation in support of Three Oaks shelter. Following a family stop, we then headed to Bell Boulevard and the newly opened British Isles Shoppe for traditional Scottish scones; complex carbohydrates we used to drive substantial distances to score before. A diverting drag down Front Street revealed more new businesses among old friends. Welcome to Belleville; we’re incredibly glad enduring entrepreneurs are still there.