The Pearce Family of Norwood

Article content Many of my historical stories and profiles have made mention of the family name “Pearce”. The family like many of the village’s earliest settlers was so involved in so many aspects of community life that is almost impossible not to find a connection of some sort.

The Pearce were unique though as their interests did not rest entirely in the Norwood community, they also had ties to the township of Belmont as well as holding a special position in the County of Peterborough. Our interest with this family starts with a gentleman called Peter Pearce. He was born in Cornwall, England in 1812. While still in his teens he left for Canada and settled around the Colborne area; where he found employment with one Joseph Abbott Keeler. Keeler was the founder of the village of Colborne, although as you may recall he is also the founder of the village of Norwood, having received a grant of the land from the crown for services rendered in the war of 1812. This was a fortuitous connection for Peter Pearce, Keeler's attentions were focused on the Colborne area at the time, so he required someone to oversee his interests in this area. Keeler was so impressed with the young man's drive and ambition that in 1836 he appointed Peter as the resident "General Manager" for all of the Keeler interests in Asphodel Township; this included a grist mill, saw mill and about 2000 acres of virgin forest. The move to Keeler's Mills suited the 24 year old Peter Pearce perfectly and he soon became absorbed with his new home and the people in it. Peter was the manager of the growing village for about 15 years; until Keeler's death in 1852, when his estate was divided in half to his two daughters. During his time as manager one of the many projects under his scrutiny was the expansion of both the saw and grist mill to double their original capacity, considerably helping to facilitate the growth and development of the young village.

Article content In 1837 Peter Pearce married Almira Edmund the daughter of Empire Loyalists from the State of New York, who had made the move to Canada following the war of 1812. Soon after his marriage Peter acquired a plot of land to call his own and soon built for himself and his new wife a comfortable home. This large home was located just to the east of the gristmill and appropriately it soon became known as the Mill House. The home was one of the largest homes in the village at the time and because of this it ended up serving many functions. It could be considered as the village’s first hotel as the Pearce’s welcomed countless “weary travelers” into their home to be housed and fed. A generous and amiable lady Mrs. Pearce provided for her guests “in a manner few would care to imitate” and all for no charge. The home was also opened freely to all religious groups regardless of belief or creed for them to host their services and indeed many of the village’s churches held their first worship service within the walls of the Pearce home. Mrs. Pearce was also a well-respected herbalist, so before any doctors had set up their practice in the village, many a resident came to the Pearce home to seek advice or treatment for whatever was ailing them. Unfortunately the Mill House is no longer standing, a victim of progress it was removed in the 1930’s during the realignment of Highway #7 and the building of the CPR Overpass. Thousands of vehicles drive along the highway each over the spot where this historical home once sat.

Article content Following the death of Keeler, Peter needed to find other employment and moved himself a little to the east to the Township of Belmont where he went into business for himself in another growing village that would become Havelock. A saw mill had been established along the village’s westerly limit; however it was destroyed by fire after only two years of operation. Peter seized the opportunity and rebuilt the mill and it was soon re-established as a “going concern”. A few years later Peter constructed a four-story grist mill across the road from his saw mill. Peter is also credited with opening around 1860 the first general store and the first Post Office in Belmont Township. Around the same time Peter became interested in municipal politics, then in its early years and he was duly elected as Reeve of the combined townships of Belmont and Methune. As a Reeve he automatically became a member of the “Council of the County of Peterborough” when the council was officially organized in January of 1863. Peter Pearce has the unique distinction of being chosen as Peterborough County’s first Warden. Although Peter kept himself occupied with his businesses and political affairs, he was first a family man; when he established himself in Havelock his wife Almira stayed in their Norwood home. Peter returned regularly and together they had a total of eight children, four boys and four girls. Eventually the Pearce family built a new home in Havelock and moved to the village where Almira passed away in 1872 followed a few years later in 1875 by her husband. Peter and Almira requested to be returned home after their deaths and they buried side by side in the Norwood Cemetery.

Article content When the family made the move to Havelock, their eldest son Joseph Burgess Pearce (born in 1840) decided to remain in Norwood. Dabbling in a number of different enterprises he eventually established a successful general store in the village. He went on to greater responsibilities becoming a respected Notary Public for the district and his signature can be found on many old deeds and certificates from the era. He was also well versed in legal matters and was sought out often for advice on many topics. In 1886 he was also appointed as Norwood’s Post Master a position he held until his death in 1923. J. B. Pearce marries Lois Ann Dafoe from Belmont in 1862, like his parents before him J. B. and Lois had eight children, four boys and four girls. Lois passed away in 1932 just before her ninetieth birthday. Of their eight children some died at a young age, one son was killed in action in WWI, a daughter was killed in a car accident, most did married, although unfortunately none of them had any children (or any that survived). Their one son Joseph Fred Pearce was born in 1864, when he passed away at the age of 87 in 1951 he was the last surviving member of the Norwood Pearce family line.

