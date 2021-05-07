





Article content I’ve been watching the historical drama series Genius: Aretha on the National Geographic Channel recently. The role of Aretha Franklin is expertly interpreted by Cynthia Erivo, who deserves serious credit for her rich and nuanced portrayal of the Queen of Soul. As the series moves through various stages of Franklin’s life and career, it is renewing my interest in her vast and diverse catalogue. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. The Queen of Soul sings jazz, funk and gospel Back to video Did you know that Aretha Franklin won the Grammy for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance eleven times, including every year from 1968-1975? Yes, she won it eight years in a row. Aretha In Person with the Ray Bryant Combo (Columbia Records, 1961) Eighteen-year old Aretha Franklin recorded her first album under the watchful eye (and ear) of Columbia Records producer John Hammond. Unsure how to classify her music, the album is a mixed collection of popular songs and jazz standards with a healthy dose of gospel all the way through.

Article content Over the Rainbow is an absolute stunner, demanding your undivided attention and multiple listens. This 1939 Harold Arlen song was written for the Wizard of Oz but it’s a long way from Kansas. Aretha transports the melody from black & white to colour. Won’t Be Long is a rollicking good time that recently resurfaced in the Netflix series, Umbrella Academy. It Ain’t Necessarily So is a lovely Gershwin song with a deep blues feel. Other highlights include Are You Sure and Today I Sing the Blues. Laughing On the Outside – Aretha Franklin (Columbia Records, 1963) At the time of her fourth record, 21-year old Aretha Franklin was singing show tunes and jazz standards. It’s not the sound of Aretha Franklin that we’re accustomed to, but it clearly demonstrates the breadth of her talent. Skylark is a standout track, with producer Robert Mersey conducting a twenty-piece string section along with a jazz combo. Duke Ellington’s moody Solitude is lush and reflective, with nimble muted trumpet by Jimmy Nottingham (Basie, Gillespie, Goodman). Other highlights include I Wonder, Say It Isn’t So, If Ever I Would Leave You and Ol’ Man River. Aretha Now (Atlantic Records, 1968) The Burt Bacharach/Hal David song, I Say a Little Prayer is one of my favourite recordings by Aretha Franklin. The rich chord changes and unexpected time and tempo shifts are compelling and her voice floats effortlessly through the changes, shifting between gentle restraint and powerful release.

Article content Think is an original written by Aretha Franklin with her first husband Ted White listed as co-writer. Aretha reprised this song in The Blues Brothers film. Night Time is the Right Time was a minor hit for Nappy Brown in 1957 and a huge hit for Ray Charles in 1958 (Margie Hendrick’s vocal on that track is epic). Aretha absolutely owns the song on this performance. Hello Sunshine was written by Jimmy Cliff and Aretha’s trusted tenor saxophonist, King Curtis. As you might expect, the horn section is punchy and growling and her voice soars above it all. Sam Cooke was an artist that Aretha Franklin respected and her performance of You Send Me stays true to the original in tempo and feel. This record is wonderful from start to finish. Young, Gifted and Black (Atlantic Records, 1972) Taking its title from the 1969 song by Nina Simone, Young, Gifted and Black is an important album in Aretha Franklin’s catalogue, and as a reflection of the times in which it was recorded. Brandon Ousley of albumism.com describes it perfectly, saying “Franklin was in the midst of cultural and personal shifts that defined her newfound pride, confidence, and vigor. America was in a fury of rage and tension, with countless citizens struggling to come to terms with Vietnam, the election of Richard Nixon, and the assassinations of Dr. Martin Luther King, Malcolm X, and John and Robert Kennedy.” Musically, the record is an inspiring blend of soul, gospel, funk and jazz. Surrounded by a diverse cast of exceptional musicians, Aretha delivers some of her best work on this album.

Article content A Brand New Me is filled with hopeful defiance and feels like a shot at her abusive ex-husband, with lines like “but now the joke is on you…I got a brand new boy…I’m as fresh as morning dew.” Chuck Rainey’s walking bass line anchors the song and Aretha plays the piano here as well. Day Dreaming has some psychedelic electric piano and flute and features the stunning harmonies of Franklin’s backing singers shining through (two of whom are her sisters Carolyn and Erma). I’ve Been Loving You Too Long is a heartfelt Otis Redding ballad from 1965. Aretha’s delivery is expectedly powerful and guitarist Cornell Dupree weaves around her vocals with soulful guitar lines and punctuating shots. The Long and Winding Road is a well-known Beatles song. Aretha’s interpretation shows no traces of the syrupy Phil Spector strings, replaced instead with a gospel combo and heartfelt backing vocals. Billy Preston plays Hammond organ here as well. Border Song (Holy Moses) was one of the earliest songs written by Elton John and Bernie Taupin and although not familiar to many listeners, Aretha makes it her own and closes the album with a smoldering heat that finally erupts at the end into full-on gospel glory. Other highlights include Oh Me Oh My, All the King’s Horses, the rumbling Rock Steady, and a fantastically funky cover of the Delphonics’ Didn’t I (Blow Your Mind). This is one of my favourite Aretha Franklin albums, and it should be considered among her best albums. I sincerely hope that there is a 50th anniversary deluxe version coming next year.

