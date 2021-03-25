There's nothing fancy about Crazy Horse — just honest rock n roll

Article content

Neil Young & Crazy Horse – Way Down in the Rust Bucket

(Reprise Records, 2021)

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. There's nothing fancy about Crazy Horse — just honest rock n roll Back to video

This live double album is a recording of a concert from 1990 when Neil Young and Crazy Horse were warming up for the Ragged Glory tour with a show at the Catalyst Club in Santa Cruz, California. The show features three sets and an encore, with nineteen songs clocking in at just over two hours total.

The set kicks off with a smoldering performance of Country Home which leads into the Re-Ac-Tor deep track, Surfer Joe and Moe the Sleaze.

The long jams are particularly superb, culminating with one of the best versions of Cortez the Killer I’ve heard. This encore track is over eleven minutes of glorious guitar exploration. It’s a gloriously-lumbering slow groove that provides a simple backdrop for some fiery guitar lines..

Other heavy hitters include Love and Only Love (13:19), Like a Hurricane (13:01), Danger Bird (10:27), Over and Over (10:22) and Love to Burn (13:37).