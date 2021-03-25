There's nothing fancy about Crazy Horse — just honest rock n roll
Neil Young & Crazy Horse – Way Down in the Rust Bucket
(Reprise Records, 2021)
This live double album is a recording of a concert from 1990 when Neil Young and Crazy Horse were warming up for the Ragged Glory tour with a show at the Catalyst Club in Santa Cruz, California. The show features three sets and an encore, with nineteen songs clocking in at just over two hours total.
The set kicks off with a smoldering performance of Country Home which leads into the Re-Ac-Tor deep track, Surfer Joe and Moe the Sleaze.
The long jams are particularly superb, culminating with one of the best versions of Cortez the Killer I’ve heard. This encore track is over eleven minutes of glorious guitar exploration. It’s a gloriously-lumbering slow groove that provides a simple backdrop for some fiery guitar lines..
Other heavy hitters include Love and Only Love (13:19), Like a Hurricane (13:01), Danger Bird (10:27), Over and Over (10:22) and Love to Burn (13:37).
Farmer John pounds like a hammer and Cinnamon Girl grinds along drawing cheers from the crowd.
Other highlights include Mansion on the Hill, F*!#in’ Up, Don’t Cry No Tears, and the at-that-point unreleased Homegrown.
Neil and the lads sound tight and hungry, clearly fueled by the intimate crowd of 800 before heading out to play arenas. Crazy Horse has often been referred to as “the world’s best garage band.” Although this label might seem derogatory, I believe it’s high praise for the simplicity and directness of the band. There’s nothing flashy here – just honest rock n roll. Crank it up.
Neil Young & Crazy Horse – Return to Greendale
(Reprise Records, 2020)
This live album was recorded in 2003 when the band was touring in support of the Greendale album. For those who are unfamiliar with it, Greendale is a ten-song rock opera that Young composed about a fictional town in Calidfornia. There are rich characters and “themes of corruption, observation of the passing of time, environmentalism and mass media consolidation.”
Bandit is a standout track with it’s drop-tuned acoustic guitar and the simple-yet-profound lyric “someday you’ll find everything you’re looking for.”
Whereas Bandit is a melodic “aria” (if we stick with the rock opera terminology) then Grandpa’s Interview is thirteen minutes of grinding guitars and Neil speaking 22 verses as a plot-developing “recitative.”
Other highlights include the bluesy Doube E, the moaning harmonica on Leave the Driving, the epic rumble of Sun Green and the closing number, Be the Rain.
Serious Neil Young fans should splurge on the deluxe box which includes double vinyl, two-CD set, the “Return to Greendale” concert film on BluRay and the “Inside Greendale” documentary on DVD.