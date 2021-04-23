Three 'Big' Canadian bands that pound out big sound

Article content

This week we’re checking out three “BIG” Canadian bands – one brand new, one fairly recent and one from the vault.

BigMotorGasoline – The Way Things Used to Be

(BMG, 2020)

BigMotorGasoline are best described as “a working man’s rock and roll band with music about topics that they know best – motorcycles, fast cars, life and drinking.” For those seeking a frame of reference, I’d put them somewhere between Lynyrd Skynyrd, Blackberry Smoke and the Stone Temple Pilots, with a hint of AC/DC.

BigMotorGasoline is a somewhat local band, featuring John Freitas (Marmora) – lead vocals, rhythm guitar, Roger Dafoe (Tweed) – lead guitar, Dave Brown (Peterborough) – bass guitar, backing vocals and Sterling Dale (Peterborough) – drums and percussion.

The title track has some heavy guitar riffs chugging along with the pounding rhythm section while Death of Me takes a step back into a mid-tempo range with some blistering lead guitar playing.

Whiskey Down is a little bit swampy with grinding guitars and thunderous drums. John Freitas has that “old telephone” effect on his vocals for the verses (always a cool effect) and he opens up on the chorus.

Other highlights include Iron Horse, Feelin’ Alright, Raise a Whiskey and Party Like a Rolling Stone.

BigMotorGasoline will be performing a live stream from the Empire Theatre on Monday, April 26th at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Theatre’s Music City Monday series. Producer/keyboardist Andy Thompson will be joining the group for the Empire show. It’s a free show with a virtual tip jar, so do your part to support the musicians, crew and venue.

Big Wreck – …But For the Sun

(Warner Music, 2019)

Blown Wide Open and Albatross are two of Big Wreck’s most recognizable hits and neither is on this album, but I stand by my defence of this record as one of their best. It’s also the final album before the death of co-founding guitarist Brian Doherty. The record is big and heavy, with grinding guitars and thunderous drumming, as well as a few unexpected little twists.

Co-founder Ian Thornley is one of the all-time great rock vocalists. I’d put him alongside Chris Cornell, Scott Weiland and Ian Astbury. (If you’re not familiar with those names, do your research.) Thornley is also a stunningly-great guitarist and songwriter.

FIrst, crank up Too Far Gone and listen to it three times in a row. Mind blown? Carry on with the rest of the record. Highlights include Locomotive, One More Chance, Follow Me and Voices.

This record sounds best at high volume.

Big Sugar – Heated

(A&M Records, 1998)

One of the loudest concerts I ever attended was Big Sugar at AJ’s Hangar in Kingston. I was a Queen’s student at the time. Gordie Johnson’s guitar sounded like molten lava dripping from a C-17 landing on my chest. It was gloriously overwhelming and my ears rang for two days after.

Heated is a top-notch record from start to finish, with Big Sugar’s signature blend of blues rock and reggae. Johnson’s wall-of-guitar sound is complemented by the meandering and pulsing basslines of Garry Lowe, the reggae-flavoured keyboards of Kelly Hoppe and the floor-rumbling yet sweetly-groovy drumming of Gavin Brown.

Where I Stand opens the album with a heavy groove, thick, sustained guitar and outstanding drumming throughout. There’s a cool breakdown section that really stretches the song out.

Better Get Used to It is an instant earworm with it’s catchy riff and memorable melody. The Scene has a swanky strut to it, driven by the interplay between Lowe’s bassline and Brown’s drum groove.

Turn the Lights On rides a fat reggae groove with offbeat keyboard shots, percolating bass and a heavy dose of that classic, thick reggae reverb/delay on the vocals.

Let it Ride is a grinding cover of the BTO classic that will inspire repeated listening. Johnson’s guitar solo is more snarling than Randy Bachman’s original.

Other highlights include Girl Watcher, Hammer in My Hand, and Heart Refuse to Pound (for Alex).

Twenty-three years later and this record still sounds big, bold and exciting.