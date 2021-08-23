According to recent polling the landscape has changed regarding the Federal Election to be held on Monday, September 20th. Just before the election was called by Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, most polls had the Liberals with a fair-sized lead, approaching majority territory. However, polls change and over the past week that has shown to be true. Determining exactly why polling has changed quickly is more challenging. Taliban quickly taking over in Afghanistan or people questioning why an election was required when Parliament seemed to working reasonably well may be reasons polls have changed.

Article content

After one week the Conservatives are happy with their polling numbers, just as the Liberals were before the election was called. Polling will ebb and flow over the next few weeks. Another unknown significant event is likely to occur spurring more movement of polling. Each side will dissect polling, and voters will discuss polls,but in reality, as always, the only poll that matters is the one on Election Day.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Tories closing ground fast on Liberals Back to video

Its extremely important to remember that polls are snapshots in time. As soon as they are published, they are out of date. Yet, voters discuss recent public polling constantly. Despite many questioning their accuracy, voters point to polls to back up their arguments during an election campaign, particularly ones that favour their party. If the polls are against,supporters will question the accuracy of the polling, often sighting the supposedly low number of people polled.

Columnist’s pore over the most recent results to base their opinions. A lot has been written lately about why the Liberals went to the polls and the gigantic mistake they have made in calling an election. Columnists opine Trudeau misjudged public reaction or that Liberals don’t have an important key ballot question. Childcare may end up being the ballot question, it may not. Regardless, columnists are questioning the Liberal strategy based on recent polling.

Data trackers and daily polling show that during the first week Conservatives have cut into a Liberal lead. The Bay of Quinte riding is considered a toss-up by pollsters. The Liberals, under Neil Ellis, the incumbent has a one per cent lead over Conservative candidate Ryan Williams. One per cent is within the margin of error for any poll.