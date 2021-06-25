





Article content Last week’s column focused on responding to partner’s one notrump opening when holding a balanced hand containing 7-10 HCP with no four-card or longer major. We reached the following conclusions. Whenever partner opens one notrump and you hold a balanced hand with no four-card or longer major, pass with 7 or fewer points. Consider raising to two notrump with a good 8-point hand. Raise to two notrump with a 9-point hand. Raise to three notrump with a 10-point hand. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Using Stayman effectively Back to video As opener, pass partner’s two notrump invitational raise with 15 points or a bad-looking 16 points, but raise to game with a good-looking 16 points or any 17-point hand. Before proceeding to look at how to handle responding hands in the 7-10 HCP range that do contain a four-card major, let’s analyze the difficulties one pair found themselves in by a nice bit of overbidding. ♠ 9 8 ♥ K 5 4 ♦ Q 9 8 2 ♣ K 10 3 2 ♠K 6 3 ♠ J 7 4 2 ♥ J 9 8 3 2 ♥ A 10 7 ♦ 4 ♦ K 10 5 ♣ A 7 5 4 ♣ J 9 6

Article content ♠ A Q 10 5 ♥ Q 6 ♦A J 7 6 3 ♣ Q 8 After having opened an off-shaped one notrump, you’d think South would have been happy to have bought the contract. Greed can be an awful temptation, though. When partner raised to two notrump, he carried on to three notrump. He hoped, I suppose, for five diamond tricks and four winners from somewhere else, ignoring the obvious hole in hearts. Partner’s failure to use Stayman guaranteed that she held at most three hearts. There he was, on play at trick one after having captured East’s ten of hearts with the queen. He couldn’t even reach dummy to take the diamond finesse, so he played ace of diamonds, diamond. East won and shifted to a spade, South finessing the queen, losing to the king. Back came the nine of hearts, South guessing to play low. This guess didn’t help, though, as West continued a heart to East’s ace and East returned a club to West’s ace. Two more heart tricks were lost and the contract was three in the glue. I can just hear our long-ago favourite(?) Hockey Night in Canada host: “Let this be a lesson to you kids out there. Don’t raise partner’s two notrump invitation when you’ve got only 15 points. Jeez.” Let’s switch now to consider what factors we need to consider when partner opens a 15-17 one notrump and we hold a balanced hand with 7-10 HCP including a four-card major. Decide what to bid on each of these hands, then we’ll develop strategies for coping with this type of hand. a.) ♠A-7-4-2-♥ Q-3 ♦ J-8-4-2-♣ 8-4-2

Article content b.) ♠ A-7-4-2 ♥ Q-8-7-2 ♦ J-8-4 ♣ 8-2 c.) ♠ A-7-4 ♥ Q-8-7-2 ♦ Q-8-4-2 ♣ 8-2 d.) ♠A-7-4-2 ♥ K-8-7 ♦ Q-8-2 ♣ 8-4-2 e.) ♠A-7-4-2 ♥ K-8-7 ♦ K-8-4-2 ♣ 8-2 a.) Don’t be frisky. This hand contains a mere 7 points, not enough to think about game. Pass and take your plus score. b.) Even with two four-card majors, you don’t have enough for game. Once again, pass. c.) Now you have a legitimate game try. Bid two clubs, Stayman. If partner bids two diamonds (denying a major) or two spades (showing four spades but denying four hearts), you will bid two notrump. This informs partner that you had a raise to two notrump with (by implication) four hearts. If partner responds two hearts, then raise to three hearts. In either case, partner should accept the game invitation with a good 16-point hand or a 17 count; otherwise, he should pass. d.) With a full 9 points, you should be happy to start an invitational sequence. Begin with Stayman. Then, if partner bids two spades, raise to three spades, inviting game in spades. If partner bids two diamonds or two hearts, then bid two notrump. This will inform partner that you had an invitational raise with a four-card major. If he responded two hearts, he will know that you had four spades and he will have options. Suppose he held both majors. Holding both majors, he correctly responded two hearts to your Stayman inquiry. When he learns now that you have four spades and an invitational hand, he must make the decision for the partnership. His next bid will place the contract. If be bids three spades, that is to play. He is stating that he believes three spades is a better contract than 2NT. If he has a maximum hand with both majors, he will bid four spades over your two notrump. e.) With 10 points, you will reach game. Start with two clubs. If partner bids two spades, raise to four spades. If partner bids two diamonds or two hearts, bid three notrump. If partner responded two diamonds, he will pass knowing that you are in the right spot. If he responded two hearts, however, once again he may have options. If he holds both majors, he will now bid four spades over three notrump because he knows that since you bid Stayman you must have a four-card major. You didn’t raise hearts; therefore, you must hold spades. Next week, we’ll look at a deal to illustrate this principle.

