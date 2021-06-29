





Article content Vaccination roll outs are ramping up in Ontario. By July 15th, over 80 per cent of people older than 12 will have had at least one dose of vaccine. The 7-day average for vaccinations is now over 200,000 per day. Locally, our Hastings Prince Edward health unit is reporting that 112, 366 people have had 1 dose with 42,255 having received both doses or almost 40 per cent. The majority of citizens in Ontario have bought into the idea that vaccinations will move us out of this world-wide pandemic faster. Certainly, there is plenty of data to support vaccinations as being effective.

Article content We have all become much better at interpreting graphs and numbers regarding COVID-19 and have learned a new language along the way. However, probably most importantly, we believe the medical and science experts that have developed the vaccines. As the number of cases continues to go down, with fewer deaths, and fewer people requiring hospitalization it becomes evident that being fully vaccinated is imperative. Yet, there are still people who balk at becoming vaccinated. In Canada, and in particular, our Bay of Quinte region, those people are definitely in the minority. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Vaccinations ramping up across Ontario Back to video Canada, and Ontario in particular, have done exceptionally well at getting their citizens vaccinated. Anyone in Ontario over the age of 18 who received a first dose of Moderna or Pfizer can now try to speed up their scheduled 2nd appointments. Having both Loyalist and the Quinte Wellness Centre available have helped to speed up appointments. As more people become vaccinated, hopefully, the sooner we can move from step 2, which starts June 30th, to step 3, tentatively set for July 20th. In essence, we have already reached the necessary health indicators to move into step 3. Yet, the provincial government is moving cautiously, after having reopened way too early, creating the conditions for a nasty, and deadly, 3rd wave. A 4th wave is not wanted by anyone. Vaccinations will continue and mathematically, should trends continue, another 3 to 4 million citizens, will be fully vaccinated in Ontario. One understands the governments hesitancy. Around the world, countries that have opened up too quickly, are finding that the virus returns all too quickly. Their experiences should not be overlooked.

Article content Nevertheless, many small businesses are on the brink of disaster. Restaurants and bars desperately need paying customers inside their establishments. Each day is lost revenue. Although, most citizens, aware of their predicaments, will gladly support these establishments once they reopen. Will unvaccinated citizens be welcomed in all establishments? For bars and restaurants, it likely won’t be an issue. Will masks still be required? As vaccinations continue to climb, other health related issues will emerge. Vaccines continue on a daily basis, which offers us better protection from a highly contagious virus. COVID-19 fatigue is real. Citizens are tired of wearing masks, not being able to go to movies, restaurants or concerts. So far, for the most part, we have remained patient. Most of us would rather wait a week or two, even three, rather than having to start back at the beginning of enhanced restrictions. Vaccination’s work, but they do take 2 weeks to ‘kick-in’. With the Delta variant now representing close to 70 per cent of new cases, it is imperative that we continue to vaccinate as quickly as possible. At the moment, vaccines work versus these variants. The scientific and medical fear is that the virus will mutate and find a way ‘around’ vaccines. Heaven forbid that happens, but to discount the possibility is not wise. Have to admit, its annoying to listen to some people say they will not become vaccinated. Their concerns can be clarified, they simply refuse to listen. Citizens becoming vaccinated fully will slow this world-wide pandemic. Locally, we are doing our part.

