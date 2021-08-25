Volunteer opportunities unlimited in Quinte region

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content Are you looking to get involved in something new? Are you new the area? Do you need to build some new skills or brush up on existing skills? Does your resume need improving? Are you having a hard time figuring out what area of study you would like to enter post-secondary? Are you retired or looking at retirement? Do you have a skill you would like to share? We have something for you!

Trenton Memorial Hospital Foundation is seeking volunteers for various locations from Sept. 13-19 to assist with the annual Tim Horton Smile Cookie campaign. Duties included decorating cookies; Training provided and volunteer drivers needed to deliver cookies to assigned locations. Funds raised support purchase of much needed priority medical equipment. VON Community Care Quinte West requires volunteer drivers to take clients to appointments both locally and long distance. Volunteers will use their own vehicle to provide service to clients reimbursement provided. They are also seeking volunteers to assist with the Meals on Wheels program in Trenton area. Meals are delivered Monday to Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Central Hastings Support Network is currently seeking volunteers to drive clients to appointments. Locations can be both local or long distance including Kingston or Toronto. Drivers use their own vehicles and receive re-imbursement through a pre determined fee. Community Development Council is seeking volunteers to assist with the weekly Good Food Box Program. Volunteers will assist with unloading of food to pack food hampers and load completed hampers in delivery vehicles. Must be able to lift 50 lbs. Ontario Genealogy Society Quinte Branch are in a desperate need for a treasurer. The job only entails a few hours per month. Basic computer skills and knowledge of MS Office are prerequisites. Training on specific applications provided. The treasurer is a member of our council, and works within a team environment. Other positions required include secretary, newsletter editor, indexing coordinator.

Article content Community Care for Senior Prince Edward County is looking for volunteer for Meals on Wheels. Volunteers will deliver hot meals to clients’ doorsteps weekdays. A flexible shift is available, whether it is once a week or once a month a schedule will be made that works for you. You must have your own vehicle. Regent Theatre looking for people to help us around the theatre with odd jobs. If you’re interested in getting involved but aren’t quite sure what you want to be doing for us, this is the place to apply! VIQ is currently seeking individuals interested in volunteering at Charity Bingos. Duties include calling back Bingos, assisting with payouts and monitoring games. Both Matinee and Main Bingo time slots are available. If you are 16 years of age or older and are interested in supporting charity organizations, please contact. All safety protocols are strictly followed. Community Care for Seniors Prince Edward County is looking for volunteers to perform COVID-19 Screening Calls for Meals on Wheels and the Footcare programs. Meals on Wheels calls would be made between 9-11 a.m. the morning of delivery and the Footcare clients would receive a call the day prior to the client’s appointment by 3 p.m. The calls would be made Monday through Friday and can be made from home. Volunteer & Information Quinte refers volunteers to more than 275 agencies throughout Hastings and Prince Edward counties. We are currently recruiting volunteers to fulfill the needs of our community. Please contact 613-969-8862 or visit our website at www.viq.ca for more information volunteer opportunities and “Help Us Help Others.” VIQ is a United Way Member Agency.

