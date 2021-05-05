Volunteering connects us to others and our community







Article content Volunteering is an opportunity to gain knowledge and understanding of social issues and provide the needed support to individuals and groups in our community. Often, fear and lack of knowledge lead us to assume and prejudge situations. Volunteering opens the door and provides the opportunity to experience life through the eyes of others. Volunteering not only helps those in need but also builds a stronger more accepting community. It builds trust and acceptance of others, we live in a diverse and total inclusion society, it is important that we all give and receive respect. Volunteering is an avenue to explore new things, provide knowledge and learn from others. Volunteering connects us to others and to our communities. Helping out, with even the smallest tasks can make a difference to the lives of people, animals, and organizations in need. Volunteering can benefit you and your family as much as the agency you choose to help. Dedicating your time as a volunteer helps you make new friends, expand your network, and boost your social skills and can assist you in meeting goals you may have set. It is a great way to make new friends especially if you are new in the area and strengthen relationships with friends and family by spending time together doing a shared activity. It strengthens your connections to the community and widens your support network, exposing you to people with common interests, resources in your community, and fun and enjoyable activities. Volunteering brings people together and builds strong vibrant communities.

Article content We have numerous opportunities for individuals, families, and businesses to become involved in. Please visit our website to register and receive complete list. The Salvation Army Belleville is currently looking for volunteers to assist in their Kitchen for meal preparations for their daily Hot Meal Program. Gleaners Food Bank is currently looking for Volunteer drivers to assist in picking up donations from local grocery stores & community food drives. This can be a partner or single driver opportunity. Drivers are needed daily from 8:30a.m. to 12:30p.m. but will work on your schedule within the timeframe. Gleaners Food Bank are looking for volunteers to support three new phone lines to take clients orders. This opportunity is not remote and would be at Gleaners following Covid safety guidelines. Addictions and Mental Health Services Hastings Prince Edward is currently seeking a volunteer to join their Board of Directors. They are seeking an individual who has a strong financial background and expertise. The Board meets on a monthly basis excluding July and August. Community Care South Hastings is currently seeking volunteer for the following three positions. Escort Volunteers to escort seniors to medical appointments, this is from door to door. Meals on Wheels program. Volunteers will deliver hot meals to clients’ doorsteps weekdays. A flexible shift is available, whether it is once a week or once a month a schedule will be made that works for you. You must have your own vehicle.

Volunteers to fill and/or deliver grocery orders for seniors. On Monday and/or Wednesday a staff member meet at No Frills in Belleville. Staff support available and no responsibility for payment at the store. The United Way HPE Youth2Youth program is currently looking for youth that are between the ages of 14 to 24 to become penpals. Youth Ambassadors of the program are inviting you to make a new connection with someone your age by putting pen to paper and writing a letter! This is a great way for high school students to obtain community hours and make a new friend. Stirling Musical Instrument Lending Library is currently looking for Seniors (55 years+) to teach students how to play instruments, they are also looking for volunteers to help Seniors learn to use their computers with live streaming and participating in online musical sessions and other uses. This would be suitable for high school students looking for their Community Hours. If you are an artist with experience organizing events, the Art Gallery of Bancroft wants to speak to you. Volunteer curators are needed to help create the schedule for the 2022 season, set up contracts, coordinate their December Juried Show and other administrative tasks. Volunteer & Information Quinte refers volunteers to more than 275 agencies throughout Hastings and Prince Edward counties. We are currently recruiting volunteers to fulfil the needs of our community. Please contact 613-969-8862 or visit our website at www.viq.ca for more information volunteer opportunities and "Help Us Help Others." VIQ is a United Way Member Agency.

