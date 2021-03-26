





Share this Story: Voting and vax communications

Voting and vax communications jpg, BI

Article content As the pandemic places paper voting ballots within municipal sights, I’m concerned and yet, we must be creative to lessen the health risks of public undertakings. Reading Derek Baldwin’s coverage my first reaction was; America’s recent insurrection revealed just how easily faith in any electoral system can be upended for, without paper ballots in Georgia, USA, would the outcome have been as clear? I’m not suggesting it’s been questionable locally but, what prevents it when we don’t hold transparent paper records to verify intent when digital power can go down, or be held hostage via hacking interference? Alternately, digital can be entirely accurate and subsequently, interpreted inaccurately… demanding a paper audit. Without a tangible trail, it can go wrong. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Voting and vax communications Back to video While I don’t oppose COVID-19 adaptation I’m hopeful proposed plans for telephone voting will include citizens with vulnerabilities; whether health, economics or outright access and ability. Unfortunately, latex/synthetic allergies make cellphones, Smartphones and iPad barriers for me, and my metal laptop’s keystrokes aggravate seven separate injuries; brevity, non-daily use and accommodations essential for writing. Absent landline or non-synthetic in-person voting, I’d be disenfranchised. And since not everyone has children, nor assigned an apprentice or intern to meet corporate communication preferences when health won’t allow… assumptions of ability become axes that sever accessibility.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Considering landline voting, I’d want a level of confidence like confirmation numbers my bank provides; to verify transactions. If not, I’d likely vote in person, mask, gloves and distancing respected. Because no amount of community vaccinations will alter pandemic protocols… if we’re thinking COVID critically. As local elders scrambled for vaccinations some accessed appointments with ease, and some didn’t; some sailed through phone lines, while others struggled with digital registration demands. One couple with an elder partner in critical health arrived for vaccination at Loyalist College to find, after a year of careful COVID prevention protocols, they were seated cheek by jowl for their wait… concerning exposure. By mid-March however, everyone’s efforts ensured the process positively flawless. To all those involved: you are succeeding; thank you sincerely. Patients lacking family doctors on the complex care wait list with Health Care Connect must also arrange vaccination, health or communication barriers notwithstanding. Eligible-category locals can register for appointments via Ontario’s new hotline: 1-833-943-3900 (also 1-888-999-6488) or Ontario.ca/book-vaccine, recently announced transportation for seniors and persons with disabilities enormously helpful. I’m unsure I’ll risk another allergic reaction given prior vaccine harm (months affected), then again… I might. I’m seriously considering this and following reaction stories which, although not absent, do appear few. Those without worrisome complications should vaccinate as health authorities advise; it defines survival smart. Still, classifying COVID stabs as silver bullets is dangerous.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Anyone viewing vaccines as pandemic panacea should catch Postmedia’s opinion page cartoon (March 11) where Dewar depicts identical protocol instructions before… and after vaccination. For, while herd immunity hopes spur efforts, right now… vaccination is all about you and whether you’ll get as sick or prevent death. Desirable odds. Yet, vaccinations do nothing to assure others you aren’t a carrier, blithely transmitting a deadly variant because you now think you’re invincible. Consequently, potential vaccination passports propose cold comfort since they can’t vouch for any holder being COVID-19 clear to approach. Rather, pandemic passports could attest only to the holder’s improved survival chances… nothing of the survival odds of souls that draw near. It’s vital we’re communication clear.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Belleville