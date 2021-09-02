What you really need to know about camping

One of the glorious alternatives to the phase-obsessive pandemic is deep woods camping; a great way to escape from the inconvenience of protocols while sleeping on dew-ridden bare ground in a dark forest, every insect eyeing you as lunch, and your bathroom being a tree. I write this for anyone thinking of going “authentic” camping for the first time:

The last time I pitched a tent was with three buddies 40 years ago. One of them, John, said, “And let’s not bring any food, only bring fishing rods and eat only what we catch.” We/idiots thought that was a fabulous idea. The morning after our arrival, we staged a siege into my Buick Century and tore up miles of gravel road till we hit a chip truck and each had a family size French fry with four hot dogs for breakfast. (It was the best meal I ever had to this day.) We also found a grocery store and bought provisions. So, Rule 1: Bring Food.

Okay, let’s back up: Upon arrival in uncharted woods (really our first clue not to go) we opened up the vintage canvas tent I borrowed from my brother. Turns out, I didn’t dry it out after the previous loan, years ago. It was moth eaten with thousands of holes where mosquitoes, black flies, deer flies and bears (they don’t care about holes or not) could come in. The boys stared at me. I responded, “Bonnie and Clyde slept here.”

We ended up lighting mosquito coils in each corner of the bullet riddled blood-suckers’ hotel. Alex, one of my other genius friends, inadvertently rolled his air mattress over onto a coil in the middle of the night and we were awoken by a steak-sizzling-like sound as his butt made friends with the cold damp ground. Also, the tent was only slightly roomier than the bag it came in. Needing more room, John slept in the bag outside. Also, the tent poles were not in the bag, and we had to use whatever we could find to hold the tent up (a fishing net, two ski racks, dead tree branches and Bob, our hero) – about two to five feet off the ground depending on which corner you looked at. We were not bothered by bears because even a bear would assume that nothing would live in such a collapsed mess. Rule 2: Check your tent before leaving home. (Are we having fun yet?)