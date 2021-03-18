Where should I win that trick?

A raft of cue-bids followed: four diamonds by South, four hearts by North, a waiting bid of five clubs by South, and five spades by North. South had heard enough to believe that the grand slam was an option. Both tables subsided in seven clubs.

At each table, the auction followed the same path. North opened one heart and South responded two clubs. North jumped to three diamonds, an artificial bid promising shortness in diamonds and strong support for clubs.

The following deal occurred in a team match. Both tables reached seven clubs. Let’s see how each declarer fared.

When the contract is a grand slam, the necessity of planning carries much greater significance. No one wants to squander a grand slam bonus at trick one.

If you are a regular reader of this column, you will know the emphasis I place on planning the play at trick one. I think I could safely say that more contracts are lost by failure to plan at trick one than by mistakes made at any other subsequent juncture of the play.

At the first table, West did not want to lead a singleton trump, often a lead that will compromise his partner’s holding in the suit. Instead he started with the king of diamonds.

Declarer could count only nine top tricks, six trumps and three aces. But he looked further and saw that as long as the three outside aces stood up he should be able to add ten tricks to that on a cross-ruff. Note that except for the three of clubs, declarer possessed all the high trumps.

Accordingly, declarer threw a spade from dummy winning with the ace of diamonds. After ruffing a diamond in dummy, he cashed the major suit aces, pitching a spade on the ace of hearts, and ruffed a heart in hand with the three of trumps.

Once that held, declarer claimed the rest of the tricks on a high crossruff.

At the second table, West chose the most damaging lead – his singleton trump. This left declarer with a significant problem – in which hand should she win the trick?

Since there were only three diamond ruffs available in dummy as a result of this trump lead, declarer would have to establish an extra by establishing a long card in one of the red suits.

Declarer needed to start by ruffing diamonds, keeping the ace of spades as an entry to the fifth heart. This meant she had to win the first trick in her hand.

At trick two, declarer cashed the ace of diamonds, discarding a spade from dummy. This was followed by the heart ace, throwing a spade from hand, and the next five tricks were cross-ruffed in the red suits, ending in hand and reaching the following position:

♠ A 9 4

♥ 10

♦ —-

♣ —-

♠ Q 5 3 ♠ K J 8

♥ —- ♥ —-

♦ Q ♦ —-

♣ 5 ♣ 4

♠ 10

♥ —-

♦ 9

♣ A K

After drawing the remaining trumps, declarer was able to claim his contract with the good ten of hearts, the spade ace having been reserved as an entry to reach that winner.

Once a trump had been led, declarer needed either red suit to divide 4-4 but note that if declarer had won the first trick in dummy, she would no longer have had the entries to bring home 13 tricks.