Monday was Election Day. This was the last chance for voters to have their say. Many voters were disappointed that a $600 million election was called by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. There were a couple of issues regarding the outcome of the election. Early reports indicated that the number of polling stations available to voters was considerably fewer. This meant longer lines in a few ridings, particularly in major urban centres like Toronto. In Belleville, it took me three minutes to vote. No issues whatsoever. Due to mail-in ballots not being counted until Tuesday at the earliest, close races, such as Bay of Quinte riding may not be considered final until the end of the week. However, in the end, the Liberals maintain power but fall short of a majority, unofficially.

Article content

Initial results from the Maritimes were positive for Erin O’Toole ands the Conservatives. They picked up a couple more seats than expected, but not a disaster for the Liberals. Of note, the Green party support disappeared almost completely, which benefitted the Conservatives. For the Maritimes, the PPC party took a few votes, but nothing of consequence.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Williams, Kramp-Neuman will represent our area well Back to video

Main Polls in Ontario closed at 9:30 p.m. In urban areas, voters in the lines were required to wait for hours. Hard to say how many people gave up and left the lines. Watching the preliminary voting go red, although not with all polls reporting, would have been encouraging for Liberal supporters. At times, in previous elections, a decision by major TV networks would have already been called. By 10:30 p.m. most networks were predicting a Liberal win. However, they were not ready to suggest a majority. People still in line meant that over 40 ridings had no results. By 11 pm, it was pretty much a Liberal minority for sure. Local riding results were slow coming in.

The big question to answer for Trudeau will be – was it worth spending $600 million to get almost exactly the same result as in 2019? That said, it will be awfully difficult to see any opposition party gunning for another election anytime soon. Its doubtful that voters want to return to the polls much before the end of 2023. Having different parties work together is not a bad outcome.

The winners of the campaign may be parents with childcare on their minds. With many provinces already signing agreements, perhaps Ontario will join with others. A cost of $10 a day sounds wonderful to parents. Ultimately, the Canadian election map is almost exactly the same as in 2019. The Liberals have 158 ridings projected, 119 for Conservatives, 34 for the Bloc, 25 for NDP and two for the Greens. The PPC were in play but ultimately ended up with no seats. Did they hurt the CPC? That will be a discussion for the following months.