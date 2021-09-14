World Alzheimer’s Day takes place on September 21st and is part of World Alzheimer’s Month. This year, they are addressing the power of knowledge. By learning more about dementia and understanding changes in memory and behaviour, you and your loved ones can feel empowered to reach out for the help and support you need. This month, we are being encouraged to know the signs and symptoms of dementia so the right diagnosis and support can be obtained as quickly as possible.

Globally, dementia is one of the biggest challenges we face, with nearly 50 million people living with dementia worldwide. So what are the most common symptoms of dementia? The different types of dementia tend to affect people differently, especially in the early stages. Other factors that will affect how well someone can live with dementia include how other people respond to them and the environment around them.

World Alzheimer's Day set for September 21

A person with dementia will have cognitive symptoms (to do with thinking or memory). They will often have problems with some of the following:

· day-to-day memory – for example, difficulty recalling events that happened recently

· concentrating, planning or organising – for example, difficulties making decisions, solving problems or carrying out a sequence of tasks (such as cooking a meal)

· language – for example, difficulties following a conversation or finding the right word for something,

· visuospatial skills – for example, problems judging distances (such as on stairs) and seeing objects in three dimensions,

· orientation – for example, losing track of the day or date, or becoming confused about where they are.

A person with dementia will also often have changes in their mood. For example, they may become frustrated or irritable, apathetic or withdrawn, anxious, easily upset or unusually sad. With some types of dementia, the person may see things that are not really there (visual hallucinations) or strongly believe things that are not true (delusions).