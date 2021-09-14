World Alzheimer's Day set for September 21
World Alzheimer’s Day takes place on September 21st and is part of World Alzheimer’s Month. This year, they are addressing the power of knowledge. By learning more about dementia and understanding changes in memory and behaviour, you and your loved ones can feel empowered to reach out for the help and support you need. This month, we are being encouraged to know the signs and symptoms of dementia so the right diagnosis and support can be obtained as quickly as possible.
Globally, dementia is one of the biggest challenges we face, with nearly 50 million people living with dementia worldwide. So what are the most common symptoms of dementia? The different types of dementia tend to affect people differently, especially in the early stages. Other factors that will affect how well someone can live with dementia include how other people respond to them and the environment around them.
A person with dementia will have cognitive symptoms (to do with thinking or memory). They will often have problems with some of the following:
· day-to-day memory – for example, difficulty recalling events that happened recently
· concentrating, planning or organising – for example, difficulties making decisions, solving problems or carrying out a sequence of tasks (such as cooking a meal)
· language – for example, difficulties following a conversation or finding the right word for something,
· visuospatial skills – for example, problems judging distances (such as on stairs) and seeing objects in three dimensions,
· orientation – for example, losing track of the day or date, or becoming confused about where they are.
A person with dementia will also often have changes in their mood. For example, they may become frustrated or irritable, apathetic or withdrawn, anxious, easily upset or unusually sad. With some types of dementia, the person may see things that are not really there (visual hallucinations) or strongly believe things that are not true (delusions).
Dementia is progressive, which means the symptoms gradually get worse over time. How quickly this happens varies greatly from person to person. As dementia progresses, the person may develop behaviours that seem unusual or out of character. These behaviours may include asking the same question over and over, pacing, restlessness or agitation. They can be distressing or challenging for the person and those close to them.
These behaviours usually happen when the person is feeling confused or distressed and trying to make sense of what is happening, or when they are trying to communicate that they need something. Looking at the causes of the behaviour and identifying the person’s needs can help to reduce them or make them easier to manage. It is important to remember that these ‘behaviours that challenge’ does not mean the person is being deliberately being ‘difficult’, and the behaviour can be just as challenging for them as for those supporting them.
A person with dementia, especially in the later stages, may have physical symptoms such as muscle weakness or weight loss. Changes in sleep pattern and appetite are also common. Changes in behaviour can be one of the most difficult aspects of living with dementia, both for the person with the condition and those around them.
Alzheimer’s and other dementias know no boundaries when it comes to an individual developing the disease, but there is information, education and support available in your area. In Belleville you can call 613-962-0892, North Hastings area 613-332-4614, and Prince Edward County 613-476-2085 or go to their website at https://alzheimer.ca/hpe.
Information in this column is compiled by Shell-Lee Wert, CCSH, 470 Dundas Street East, Unit 63, Belleville, K8N 1G1. Please visit our website at https://ccsh.ca or email me at shell-leew@ccsh.ca, or call 613-969-0130 or 613-396-6591 for information and assistance. Community Care is a proud United Way member agency. Funding in part from the South East Local Health Integration Network.