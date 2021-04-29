You need to hear Ted Quinlan's Absolutely Dreaming

Article content

François Bourassa – L’impact du Silence

(Effendi Records, 2021)

There is something special about solo piano records that always grabs my attention. I can’t help but draw comparisons to previous masters, not as a qualitative judgement but more for referential discussion.

In François Bourassa’s newest release I hear shadows of Satie in the openness of the voicings and intentional emptiness of sound (Trois Gymnopédies), with a dash of Debussy and fleeting moments of Keith Jarrett. There are hints of Chopin and suggestions of Scriabin (Deux Morceux, Op.57), and perhaps most obviously we encounter the dreamy storytelling of Ravel.

The sonic journey begins with the drone of Small Head with its shifting groundswell into the curiously restrained Blues Masqué.

Interlude X is “an exploration of pedal points” with blossoming harmonic changes over repeated bass notes. Arch 65 is angry and unsettled, like Liszt in a bad mood.

Gaspard is the highlight of the record, with its shifting tonalities and beautiful melodies (again cross-polinating Satie and Debussy). There is a sense of shimmering joy throughout.

Épilogue 1983 closes the album with the most “jazz” sounding expression thus far. It is a brief afterthought to the journey we have taken prior to this final statement.

Other highlights include Triadique, Andante and Musique Pour Film.

Throughout the record, I am stricken by the importance of silence. Bourassa embraces silence and lets notes hang in space. He resists the temptation to fill the sonic space and allows the music to breathe deeply.

This is currently one of my favourite albums, and remains in heavy rotation in my home. It is a deeply compelling listening experience, and one that will evoke widely different reactions from each listener. L’impact du Silence is particularly poignant with good headphones, in the dark.

Hector – Uncharted

(Independent, 2020)

This quartet includes Chris Gale (tenor saxophone), Ted Quinlan (guitar), Jeff McLeod (Hammond B3) and Chris Wallace (drums).

Full transparency here: I’m a huge fan of Ted Quinlan’s guitar playing so I won’t even pretend to be unbiased. Quinlan’s stunning album Absolutely Dreaming is nominated for a Juno for Jazz Album of the Year. You need to hear it. (See my previous review below)

Hector is a collective quartet with each member contributing original compositions. Building is a Quinlan composition and his playing on this track is effortlessly impressive, with unexpected melodic twists.

Richard’s Rhyme is the longest track (clocking in at 9:00) and it is engaging throughout. Chris Gale has an especially nimble and expressive solo on this song.

First of Many has some beautiful long tones in the melody and Gale’s saxophone playing is particularly compelling in its simplicity here, along with some great rhythmic punctuation by the rhythm section.

590 Blues is a laid-back affair with extended solos for all. Jeff McLeod’s Hammond B3 is especially impressive on this track.

Other highlights include Here and Now, and What the Hec.

FROM THE (FAIRLY RECENT) VAULT:

Ted Quinlan – Absolutely Dreaming

(Independent, 2019)

Toronto jazz guitarist Ted Quinlan is a respected player, writer, educator and session musician. He has worked with such notable artists as Chet Baker, Freddie Hubbard, Dave Holland and Maria Schneider. He was also the head of guitar program at Humber College for many years.

Quinlan’s latest record is a quartet outing with longtime collaborators Brian Dickinson (piano), Kieran Overs (bass) and Ted Warren (drums). The nine original compositions explore a wide range of contemporary jazz. According to his website, “Many of the songs are inspired by Quinlan’s love of travel. Cheticamp is named for the beautiful Cape Breton town. Babylon captures the spirit of a Long Island seaside community that became a regular destination during driving trips from New York City. La Bionda comes from the name of a Berlin restaurant that served as a refuge during a powerful summer thunderstorm.”

Other highlights include Building 8, Black Prince and X Marks the Spot, with its edgier guitar tone. Although the quartet seamlessly converses like a tight musical family, it is Quinlan’s voice (guitar) that leads the conversations. His playing is astounding.