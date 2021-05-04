Change hospital triage practices to protect lives of diabled younger patients
Article content
The following is an open letter to Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier of Ontario and Minister of Health.
Dear Ms. Elliott,
Change hospital triage practices to protect lives of diabled younger patients Back to video
I write to you again as a parent and as a member of the Board of Directors of Community Living Prince Edward. I did not receive a reply to my letter of May 28, 2020, but hope you will take the time to read and reply to this one.
My daughter, Carlyn, has an intellectual disability and lives in a Community Living group home in Picton. I mention her to you because I know her story best, but she represents many people in Ontario who live with an intellectual disability. Carlyn is a quiet, dignified and gentle lady of 38 years. When Carlyn was five years old she began to attend a special class in the town where we lived. She travelled to her school in a special transit bus equipped to handle people with disabilities. On her first day of school, I was very concerned about putting my small, vulnerable little girl on the bus and I waited anxiously in front of our house for her when the day was over. As I stepped up on the bus to greet her, I saw a young man strapped into a wheel chair sitting at the front of the bus. He raised his head with some difficulty and smiled at me. As Carlyn passed him by, she leaned down and looked into his face and carefully wiped his mouth where he had been drooling a little. She was only five years old, but she taught me a lesson in kindness, acceptance and grace that I will always remember.
Advertisement
Article content
I am writing to you today out of concern for the triage protocol that is now being used by medical staff in Ontario hospitals to determine which patients will receive care if there is a shortage of space, medicine or necessary medical equipment. That triage protocol was developed with elderly patients in mind and rates the patient’s ability to carry out the normal functions of life independently. I have read the protocol and according to it, Carlyn has a very low chance of receiving proper medical care if there is a shortage. The building crisis with COVID-19 and its several very dangerous variants terrifies me and all parents of disabled children. My lovely, gentle daughter would be denied care in an emergency if there were a shortage and it would be given to someone rated higher by the triage protocol. That person could be a rapist or an abuser of children, but they would be deemed more worthy of care by this flawed and discriminatory tool. How can you rate the value of a human life? How could you Ms. Elliott, yourself the parent of a child with special needs, condone the use of such a tool as this triage protocol?
Those of us who love and care for disabled people would like your assurance that this triage protocol will not be used so improperly to assess these younger, disabled patients for whom it clearly was not designed. In the midst of this emergency it is exactly when our children’s lives are most threatened and it is necessary to change hospital triage practices now to protect their lives.
We hope to hear from you about our very deep concern with this matter.
Sincerely,
Caryn McGivern
Board of Directors,
Community Living
Prince Edward