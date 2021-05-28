Karting grad Keira Turner is ready for her Rookie Sportsman debut
JIM CLARKE
Go kart racers are making their mark in the sport. With every lap they turn, these young speedsters are seeing their confidence grow as their experience level builds and talents develop.
Carrying on family racing tradition that began with her grandfather Paul Turner, a member of the Brighton Speedway wall of fame and continues with her uncle Adam Turner, winner of the Street Stock and Vintage Modified feature events during the 2020 running of the DIRTcar Northeast Fall Nationals at Brockville Speedway, 14-year-old Keira Turner is moving to the Rookie Sportsman division for the 2021 season.
After starting her racing career at the age of six and spending seasons in the various karting divisions at Brighton – where she scored seven main event checkered flags – the third generation runner, who will be attending Grade 9 at Belleville’s Eastside Secondary School in the fall is looking forward to her first laps at the controls of her TEO Pro Car Rookie Sportsman machine. Even though she hasn’t set any specific goals for her stock car racing debut, Keira Turner is hoping to have fun and make some new friends.
“It’s a big step, but everyone has been so supportive and encouraging,” the young driver said. “I have to thank ‘Grandmar’, ‘Poppy’ and my entire family for this opportunity. I’m happy to run a car number that has been part of my family’s stock car racing heritage for more than half a century. My grandfather and my uncle have set the mark for our family in racing and I’ll do my best to learn as much as I can and keep things going strong.”
As much as she enjoys her time in racing and being around her friends at the track, Keira Turner has other interests outside of the sport. She has played basketball with the Belleville Spirits and also enjoys getting together for some skateboarding tricks and helping Poppy work on her racecar.
The No. K92 Rookie Sportsman ride will be sponsored by Paul Turner Auto Repair, Mark Heating & Cooling, Angie’s Pooper Pumping Septic Service, Draper Doors, Black Prince Winery, Kustom Rides, Gates Graphics and Clarke Motorsports Communications. When it comes to getting ready to head for the track and making adjustments on race night, the talented teen is looking forward to the support of Poppy and Grandmar, along with Rob and Gail VanBlaricom calling the shots and helping build the set-up notebook.
Keep up to date with the team’s progress throughout the year by liking www.facebook.com/K92TurnerRacing or follow Keira’s action in the Rookie Sportsman division @K92TurnerRacing.