Article content

JIM CLARKE

FOR POSTMEDIA

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Karting grad Keira Turner is ready for her Rookie Sportsman debut Back to video

Go kart racers are making their mark in the sport. With every lap they turn, these young speedsters are seeing their confidence grow as their experience level builds and talents develop.

Carrying on family racing tradition that began with her grandfather Paul Turner, a member of the Brighton Speedway wall of fame and continues with her uncle Adam Turner, winner of the Street Stock and Vintage Modified feature events during the 2020 running of the DIRTcar Northeast Fall Nationals at Brockville Speedway, 14-year-old Keira Turner is moving to the Rookie Sportsman division for the 2021 season.

After starting her racing career at the age of six and spending seasons in the various karting divisions at Brighton – where she scored seven main event checkered flags – the third generation runner, who will be attending Grade 9 at Belleville’s Eastside Secondary School in the fall is looking forward to her first laps at the controls of her TEO Pro Car Rookie Sportsman machine. Even though she hasn’t set any specific goals for her stock car racing debut, Keira Turner is hoping to have fun and make some new friends.