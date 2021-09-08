Quinte U14 Royals roll to EOBA championships

The Quinte U14 Royals captured the Eastern Ontario Baseball Association championship Sunday in Cobourg with a 4-2 win over the host Northumberland Jacks.

The Royals and Jacks had met three times earlier this summer with the Royals winning two of the three contests.

The Royals went 5-0 in the regular season before steamrolling the opposition at the EOBA tournament en route to the final. The Jacks eliminated the Whitby Canadians to advance to the final.

The Royals sent Mitch Sills to the mound to start the final.

Northumberland drew first blood in the second inning and added one more in the third. But in the home side of the third inning the Royals started a three-run rally when Bryce Mitchell hit a lead-off double. With one out Cole Baird’s double pushed Mitchell home. Jake Briscoe, and Colby Coe drew a walk each before Baird stole home on a passed ball. Colin Stephens came up big with a two-out single, scoring Briscoe to give the Royals a 3-2 lead after three innings.

Sills kept the Jacks hitters pinned down through the fourth and fifth, before the Royals added one more run in the fifth to go up 4-2.

After a highlight reel catch by CJ Kerslake with two Jacks on base to end a threat, the Royals turned to Baird to close the door.

It took Baird just seven pitches to lock down the 4-2 championship victory for the Royals.

Quinte opened the weekend with a Friday night game with the Ajax Spartans and rolled to a 15-5 triumph.

Mitchell started on the mound for Quinte and pitched 3 and 1/3 innings with three strike outs and allowed just four hits on 46 pitches.

Every Royals player reached base as Quinte stormed through game 1.