Clarke eyes spot at 2022 Winter Olympics

Most people like to keep their skeletons in the closet, but 17-year-old Belleville native Hallie Clarke prefers hers hurtling down a frozen track in excess of 140 km/h and it might just be her ticket to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Skeleton is a Winter Olympics sport that dates back to the 1880s. Events take place on a track made of ice. Skeleton athletes push sleds as fast as they can, then jump on and speed head first down the track, using minor shifts in body weight to steer.

After capturing the 2020 Alberta provincial skeleton championship, Clarke is working diligently to become a member of Canada’s national team and earn a spot representing the country in China in February, 2022.

She stumbled upon the sport by sheer coincidence. After several moves around North America for her father Wayne’s job in the food industry, the family ended up in Calgary in 2018 and soon the young athlete noticed a Learn to Push sign, advertising the sport of skeleton.

Soon she was making the trip regularly to the Icehouse at Canadian Olympic Village in the city to hone her pushing skills.

“I thought this looks really cool and I should give it a try — I didn’t even know what skeleton was when I saw that sign,” she said. “I grew up figure skating and when we lived in Boston I played lacrosse, but I’m always looking a new things and skeleton looked interesting to say the least.”

After three months of training, she finally got the opportunity to go down the course — starting at the midway point — and the results might have sent the faint of heart scurrying for a new endeavour to try.

“I crashed the very first time I went and I thought, if I don’t get right back up there and do this again, I might never do it,” she recalled with a laugh. “It went much better and I had so much fun and I didn’t want to stop.”