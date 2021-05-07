2021 COVID-19 schedule will see racing return to Peterborough Speedway

Article content

JIM CLARKE

FOR POSTMEDIA

PETERBOROUGH — Central Ontario motorsports fans deserve the best family entertainment possible. While the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic has made things difficult, Peterborough Speedway staff and officials have been working hard to see racing return to the venue known as ‘Canada’s Toughest 3rd Mile’ in 2021.

After seeing the track’s original May 22nd start-date postponed because of the latest province-wide lockdown, J.P. Josiasse and his team have once again created a COVID-19 event schedule.

“Based on an expected government approved minimum of 100 fans, with strict adherence to mask use, social distancing and close screening we’re looking at our first show of the year – presented by Country 105 – to open the season Saturday, June 5th,” explained Josiasse. “From there, our goal is to race every-other-weekend until Labour Day.”

Staff is committed to building on a foundation that includes the Peterborough Speedway hometown Battlefield Equipment Rental Bone Stock, Jiffy Lube Mini Stock, Trent Lakes Complete Plumbing Renegade Truck, KOD Disposal Super Stock and Late Model divisions. Special guests such as the Ontario Legend, OSCAAR Modified and Hot Rod, Outlaw Midget and the OMRS Modified classes will also be featured during the bi-weekly schedule.