Belleville Sports Hall of Fame to take a pause
With the ongoing uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the significant planning time to organize the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, the Belleville Sports Hall of Fame has decided to cancel the currently planned ceremony for August 28.
The Hall of Fame Committee will reassess the situation in July, with consideration of a possible ceremony towards the end of the year.
The Hall of Fame thanks the local community for their ongoing support and encourages the submission of Nominations to the Hall.
Skyhawks flag football
Any youngsters interested in playing football later this year will have the opportunity thanks to the Quinte Skyhawks.
The Quinte Skyhawks No Limits organization announced earlier this week that registration is now open for 7-on-7 Flag Football for those aged 7-14, as well as the new “Lil’ Hawks Football camp for the 4-6 age group.
The flag football season begins in August with practices and games will begin in September on Saturdays, with a year-end tournament slated to take place on Oct. 23.
The Lil’ Hawks camp also starts in August and runs for eight weeks this summer and fall.
Boys and girls in the Tyke and Bantam age backets are being offered an early bird deal, where they can sign up before July 1 and get a set of custom Skyhawks Football gloves.
Visit https://www.skyhawksfootball.ca/2021-flag-football-registration/?fbclid=IwAR2h_tU3ZCVOfeLE5oFWnAU5jP4RKw56VLwn4u4o6YODfsj8Hv5eq4jsZ2g to register and learn more information.
Baycation Golf
Loyalist College will stage the Baycation Classic Golf Tournament Friday, May 28 at Trillium Wood Golf Club.
Funds raised will benefit students through awards, bursaries, and scholarships, administered by The Loyalist College Foundation.
Financial assistance is critical to break down barriers to accessing, pursuing and completing postsecondary education. Without funding, many students do not have the means to start or finish a diploma or certificate program, which they need to advance their careers and lives. Given the ongoing pandemic’s disruption to student employment, the need is greater than ever.
The Baycation Classic organizing committee would be delighted to hear from our community regarding their interest and support in the form of sponsorship and prizes. For more information, visit baycationclassic.com or connect directly with Jeremy Laurin, Senior Vice-President, External Relations and Business Development by emailing jlaurin@loyalistcollege.com.
To register for the tournament, visit baycationclassic.com
Mayors’ Challenge
The 37th Annual Mayors’ Challenge Golf Tournament is set for June 1 at Trillium Wood Golf Club, with all the COVID-19 protocols.
Organizers realize the past year has been difficult and many of their local supporters may not be able to support the Mayors’ Challenge the same as in past years. However, if you feel you can support them — be it with sponsorship, donations, golf registrations or even sharing the event with your friends and colleagues — Community Living Belleville and Area appreciates you.
If you have any questions, don’t hesitate to reach out to CLBA Executive Director Darlene Dale at ddale@communitylivingbelleville.org