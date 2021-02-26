G-Hawks, Dukes to complete 2020-21 season with development series
TIM DURKIN
FOR POSTMEDIA
The Trenton Golden Hawks and Wellington Dukes are going to renew their rivalry once again, but this time it will be a new look team for the GHawks.
In November/December, the two teams met in an 8-Game Summit Series known as the Hasty Ps Cup (presented by Trent Valley Distributors). It was a tight checking, fast packed, elite hockey series that came down to the final game. This time, the future of the GHawks will get a look at the ice.
“Due to the unpredictability of COVID-19, we moved many our players Griffin Fox, Dalton Bancroft, Kyle Robinson, Stefan Dobrich, Andrew Bruder, Brannon Butler, Julien Jacob, Wyatt George, Marko Jakovljevic who were all traded to get them into more games in the 2020-21 season,” said Golden Hawks Head Coach and General Manager Peter Goulet.
“With hockey back on the table this March, we want to get a look at players who will make up the future of our club, said Goulet. “Winning is always important, however these games are more about assessing our future and development.
“The goal will be to see player growth over the eight games and keeping games close. The Wellington team we will be playing is full of maturity, and talent. They are the tough team we met in the Hasty Ps Cup, while we will be icing a very fresh, exciting, and youthful team. This series will help create a road map for our future.
“Two veterans will provide leadership during the series. Aaron Jamieson will wear an “A”, with Phil Caron, who played with the Timmins Rock and Sudbury Wolves last year, will be our captain.”
Golden Hawks Director of Operations John McDonald said, “We will be playing under tight COVID-19 protocols, with the guidance of the City of Quinte West, the Hastings Prince Edward Health Unit, and the Ontario Junior Hockey League. The games will be closed to fans. Our goal is for a season for fans in the fall, and the safer we are now, the more likely a packed Dunc will be in autumn.”
The tentative schedule for the 8-game series is as follows:
1. Wednesday, March 10th at 1:30 p.m. in Trenton on HockeyTV
2. Friday, March 12th at 2 p.m. in Wellington on HockeyTV
3. Wednesday, March 17th at 1:30 p.m. in Trenton on HockeyTV
4. Friday March 19th at 2 pm in Wellington on HockeyTV
5. Wednesday, March 24th at 1:30 p.m. in Trenton
6. Friday, March 26th at 2 p.m. in Wellington on HockeyTV
7. Monday, March 29th at 1:30 p.m. in Trenton
8. Wednesday, March 31st at 2 p.m. in Wellington on HockeyTV