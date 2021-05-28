





Goulet nominated for CJHL Coach of the Year Photo by Amy Deroche / (Amy Deroche/ OJHL Images)

Article content TIM DURKIN FOR POSTMEDIA We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Goulet nominated for CJHL Coach of the Year Back to video The Canadian Junior Hockey League is out with the list of the best coaches coast-to-coast-to-coast. On Wednesday, the CJHL named five nominees for the Darcy Haugan/Mark Cross Memorial Award, emblematic of the CJHL Coach of the Year. The nominees are: 1. Peter Goulet, Trenton Golden Hawks (OJHL – Ontario Junior League) 2. Pier-Alexandre Poulin, Condors du Cégep Beauce-Appalaches (LHJAAAQ – Quebec League) 3. Brad MacKenzie, Grand Falls Rapids (MHL – Maritime League) 4. Tyson Ramsey, Virden Oil Capitals (MJHL – Manitoba League) 5. Corey Beer, Timmins Rock (NOJHL – Northern Ontario League) “I was driving Wednesday (May 26th) when I started receiving messages and phone calls about the nomination. It was not something I was expecting, however I am very humbled and honoured by it,” said Goulet. “Whenever a nomination or an award is given to someone, it is never just their accomplishment,” Goulet added. “This nomination belongs to my assistant coaches Josh (Hardiman) and Spencer (Finney), it belongs to team staff, scouts, billets, volunteers, the fans of Trenton, and of course the players. I cannot thank Rod Finney and Sandy Smith, our owners, for their tireless efforts and support this past season.

Article content “Playing in a COVID bubble was not only stressful; it took many hours, and many partners to pull off. Director of Operations John McDonald and his immense planning, the City of Quinte West and their arena staff, our trainer Willy (Wilson), equipment manager Ryan (Isbister), the HPE Public Health Unit, Marty (Savoy) and Chris (Vanstone) and the entire OJHL team. Thanks to the OHA, OHF, and Hockey Canada. Sincere thanks also to the Wellington Dukes and the Lindsay Muskies, the only teams we were able to play,” Goulet said. “This season was very hard on our players. For players trying to enter the league, or for the veterans trying to move to CIS, NCAA, or the pros, it challenged them on and off the ice,” said Goulet. “Following our Hasty Ps Cup victory, our staff made the difficult decision to trade a number of players. They deserved a chance to play, where hockey was still allowed. For the young men that were later acquired and those that stayed and competed, we were thrilled to give them a final opportunity to play. I could not be more proud of them. We played more games than the vast majority of Canadian junior teams and more than any other OJHL team. The easiest thing would have been to pull the plug, but these young men deserved more.” OJHL Commissioner Marty Savoy said, “Peter Goulet is one of the best examples of what the OJHL has to offer, not only to players and families but everyone who comes into contact with him. He deserves to win this award.”

Article content This honour, presented annually by the CJHL and NHLCA, is in memory of Humboldt Broncos (SJHL) head coach Darcy Haugan and assistant Mark Cross, who were among those who sadly lost their lives following the tragic events of April 6, 2018. Each of the five nominees were determined, following a voting process completed by the member leagues who participated in this season’s proceedings. Due to the circumstances of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in various levels of play across the CJHL this season, the format for the 2020-21 award was altered to reflect that. The criteria for nomination included the following: • A team’s coach who made a difference with his team in a non-hockey related role with his club, be it through player support, programs that aided in well-being, offering mental health programs, etc. • A CJHL coach that was involved in a community initiative that provided support and player involvement to a local non-profit program. • Someone who made an impact with their team in skill development, both on and off the ice. • On-ice success during the 2020-21 season, if applicable. Earning honourable mention for the 2020-21 Darcy Haugan/Mark Cross Memorial Award as CJHL Coach of the Year, presented in conjunction with the NHL Coaches’ Association were: Scott Barney, Humboldt Broncos (SJHL – Saskatchewan League) & Kurt Walsten, Dryden GM Ice Dogs (SIJHL – Superior International League).

