Local golfers will hit the links to drive support for Hospice Quinte, and the future Hospice Quinte Care Centre, Friday, June 25. Hospice Quinte is reviving its annual Charity Golf Tournament in hopes of boosting the coffer’s following back-to-back cancellations of its largest annual fundraising event.

“It’s been several years since our organization last spearheaded a charity golf tournament,” says Jennifer May-Anderson, Executive Director for Hospice Quinte. “We are extremely excited about this renewed fundraising effort, particularly in light of the fact that our annual Gala event, like many others, has unfortunately been cancelled two years in a row now due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“While we are saddened by the inability to conduct our traditional major fundraiser, we are equally excited for the opportunity to engage in fresh forms of pandemic-friendly fundraising including this upcoming Charity Golf Tournament,” adds May-Anderson.