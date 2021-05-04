Loyalist to host Baycation Classic Golf Tournament

Article content

Loyalist College will stage the Baycation Classic Golf Tournament Friday, May 28 at Trillium Wood Golf Club.

Funds raised will benefit students through awards, bursaries, and scholarships, administered by The Loyalist College Foundation.

Financial assistance is critical to break down barriers to accessing, pursuing and completing postsecondary education. Without funding, many students do not have the means to start or finish a diploma or certificate program, which they need to advance their careers and lives. Given the ongoing pandemic’s disruption to student employment, the need is greater than ever.

The Baycation Classic organizing committee would be delighted to hear from our community regarding their interest and support in the form of sponsorship and prizes. For more information, visit baycationclassic.com or connect directly with Jeremy Laurin, Senior Vice-President, External Relations and Business Development by emailing jlaurin@loyalistcollege.com.

To register for the tournament, visit baycationclassic.com

Mayors’ Challenge

The 37th Annual Mayors’ Challenge Golf Tournament is set for June 1 at Trillium Wood Golf Club, with all the COVID-19 protocols.

Organizers realize the past year has been difficult and many of their local supporters may not be able to support the Mayors’ Challenge the same as in past years. However, if you feel you can support them — be it with sponsorship, donations, golf registrations or even sharing the event with your friends and colleagues — Community Living Belleville and Area appreciates you.

If you have any questions, don’t hesitate to reach out to CLBA Executive Director Darlene Dale at ddale@communitylivingbelleville.org